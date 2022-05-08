Poems of Colours, Memories, Sounds, Tastes and Smells

darn you jasmine

jasmine grows in my yard

its white flowers twinkling in the air

i smell it in the evening to catch a whiff



of long-ago girlhood that sits twined around a jasmine vine

in the left-behind land where mynahs sang

this is not night jasmine claudio reminds me



for the nth time

yes yes of course I tell myself

this one is another variety of jasmine and not



the night jasmine — sweet wild intoxicating

night jasmine and mynahs take on mythic dimensions in my mind

like I never knew them but I did in the left-behind land just as



I did koels kachnaar blooms gulmohar petals

and a wide-eyed younger me

darn you jasmine why do you evoke



past sights smells sounds memories

make me crave gawky teenage with its

callow foolishness and uncertainty



god knows it takes a lot to get where i have —

a breathless flight over 2 colossal oceans

sweat toil tears rebirth resurrection

Color Memory Smell

It’s a large California grapefruit

Flaming orange on the outside

Ruby red segments inside



I stare before biting into it

Its juicy sweetness mingling with the

Tart memory of Grandpa’s yellow Indian grapefruit



A grapefruit is a grapefruit is a grapefruit

It’s not a mango

It’s eaten for benefit everyone says



Orange ruby red yellow

Colors explode in my head

Grandpa coughing up stories of World War-II



Of battles won and skirmishes lost

Of a river that turned ruby red

Life hanging in the balance



Does memory have benefit

Does color

Do the both of them together



I hold the grapefruit close

It smells of wild lilies and resilience clean paper and courage

It smells of today

down the street

down the street from my house

a guava tree grows



in someone’s backyard

i knew of it for years without seeing it



i knew for instance that it was a small tree

young happy and leafy and that



it flowered in january

bore fruit in march and that



it was frequented by mockingbirds who sang of long-kept secrets and faraway lands

of promises made and bonds broken and that



the guavas were speckled green on the outside

and bright pink on the inside



this spring they invited me over

yes for the first time in 18 years and



i walked through their living area into the kitchen to peek out of the window and there the tree stood

i knew it from its smell just as it knew me from mine



I stepped into the backyard and walked up to it

I plucked 3 guavas



bit into 1 right away and

stuffed 1 each in my 2 pockets



they smiled i smiled

in my mind i swore that I’d always be generous



a tree is known by its fruit

a girl by her heart

purple dreams

you said where geraniums grow

dreams abound

i took your words to heart

loving nurturing cherishing geraniums

growing them in planters and in flowers beds

year after blossoming year

boy how they have done me proud

dazzling my yard with beauty

infusing my heart with friendship

as for dreams

they appear both elusive and attainable

more real than reality

everywhere and nowhere

if only they were the colors of my geraniums

persistent prolific peculiarly purple.



(Simrita Dhir is a California-based academic and novelist. She is the author of the critically acclaimed novel The Rainbow Acres)