Poems About War, Grief, Flowers And Hope 



How To Love Flowers?

Spring has arrived in my parts of the land

The Krishna Chura has bloomed as usual

Only I have lost my eyes to see it

I can see the wreckages

Piled in every flower’s seed.

I have never known

The weaning winter can leave behind so much

Coldness in its coffins.

A smell of insane death is wafting everywhere.

Sometimes poetry can be a blatant lie

It doesn’t tell much about how to look at

Beauties when war breaks in.

In the corridor

I don’t see the fallen leaves

I bump up with the shells of bullets.

The Sunflower, Poppy and Tulip

Or the national flower of Sudan

All stand overlooked.

Poetry has not taught me enough

How to love flowers when war breaks in.



Hope

In a deserted city

You wake in me as an abandoned night

I wrap you in my cloak

and walk through the ruins.

A girl has left a half-knit woolen sweater

Which still smells of her nimble fingers

A boy has left an unfinished letter

The ink is still wet

A friend has left unfinished raki*

The brink of the glass is still warm

With the warmth of his lips

A mother has left her heart

Beating for the sweet home

A father has left his dream.

With you sheathing in my eyes

I pick up all the remnants of lives

And put everything on a white paper

I write Hope there in capital letters.

*Raki: The Turkish National Drink.



What Does It Mean To Be A Poet In The Time Of War



When the world falls to pieces

War monkeys drop bombs

A plate of rice is sold in the

Price of gold*

The passage of death in Jallianwala Bagh

Is being draped

In glossy tiles**

A poet in love is the only hope.

Keeping the fire alive

She passes the night of cruel cold.

She sows half-lived dreams,

Rivers and mountains

She preserves the marigolds

In the bookmarks

She stuccoes the mists of every kiss

On the windowpane.

When the dawn returns

With the footprints of refugees

Returning to their homeland

She exhausts with her abandoned night

And let the world roll on.

They find the hope of warmth

Preserved in alphabets and

Punctuation.

From the night till the dawn

A poet’s pen is the weft of rain

It weaves hope for the men

Who have been rendered refugees today,

Tomorrow, they will come back again.



*Price of Gold: A large number of common people were on the verge of losing their homeland again when the US decided to leave Afghanistan. At Kabul airport, a plate of rice was being sold at the price of Rs 7,000.

**Glossy Tiles: In India, the central government, in its attempt to revise history, plastered the passage of Jallianwala Bagh with glossy marbles. The passage with thousand bullet holes on the chest is itself a witness of that ghastly massacre.

Unanswered Call

Every midnight call

adds up one more slice of

voidness

the day-long war wants to end

with a desperate dial

but only ends

with a new day’s war

the tired heart traipses

on the lonely lane

which has turned deserted now

the soul becomes more heavier

the sighs are often visited guests

the chasm between the words

is the place where

the bereaved heart wants to lean on

and the unsaid words deepen wound

I gulp down my own tears

my midnight calls are always

unanswered.



Two Colours Of Death

(White Bomb, Black Death)

When a bomb falls on white countries

The screens of my TV, computer and

Laptop bleed and I, a Black woman

Shed black tears and wipe my teary face

With white coloured newspapers.

White refugees are mothers, sisters, fathers.

When bombs are dropped on Yemen and kill million

And in Gaza Strip a maimed father kisses

an amputated son,

an Afghan woman sells her child to hunger,

Darwish becomes a refugee poet

the white newspapers in black countries

celebrate the democracy of big giant America.

The refugees of Libya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan

Are Aylan Kurdi or Abdel Waheb Yousif*

Or all the voiceless voices who remain invisible

forever in darkness.

They are not anyone’s father, mother, sister

They are just dark, brown nameless people.



How Does Grief Look Like

How does grief look like

Circle, square, triangle or rectangular?

Grief looks like

Circle that ends and begins again

from the rectangular photo frame

only to debouch as a river

from the dark eyes.

Grief might be faces

all different still

strings attached

in the same nightmares.

Grief is that wooden play horse

stranded in the memory of

the tiny hands that once

galloped in and suddenly faded

in an impassable box.

The Dictionary of War

Strange things are happening.

I am still breathing

and my fingers are sauteing words

all crawling in blood.

The dictionary of war

is very simple, commonplace

unsophisticated indifferent pages.

Home means rubble.

An unanswered call means

death.

Siren means impending goodbye.

Mother means endless tears.

Father means forever waiting.

Son means photo frame.

Sister means rape.

Love means oozing blood.

Homeland means a heap of corpses.

Future means amputated legs.

One thing is common

between warring countries.

All use the same dictionary

and the meanings of

mother, father, son, sister

are all same in

all different tongues.

(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection ‘The Musings of the Dark’ is now available on Amazon.)