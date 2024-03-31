Keeping Father Alive: Dealing With My Father's Death

Two years ago, when I had been to my village to resolve a property issue, I saw our land for the first time. There were three-four pieces of fragmented land. Mango and bamboo trees were growing on a piece of land which had to be divided into three parts. The rest was in the name of my mother, which I had been trying to sell and deposit the money in the bank so that my parents could use it as and when required. There was another piece of land that remained submerged in water for four months. I had gone there with the purpose of selling that tract too. There were people ready to buy both the parcels. One of our relatives had erected a bamboo cane to claim the land. I removed this illegal occupation and struck a deal with a buyer. My father must have been very upset as he never wanted the land to be sold. As I was about to finalise the land deal, my father suddenly stood up in the veranda, staring into space. I found it strange. I asked him if there was a problem. After a long pause, he said: “Land should not be sold.” I looked helplessly at my mother.