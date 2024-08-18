Digital Minimalism: A New Era Of Conscious Social Media Use

It only makes sense for people to use readily available platforms that are also free. Unlike in the past, when only one in a million people would manage to become a famous celebrity, you no longer have to go through the traditional struggle: moving to a big city, trying to make ends meet, and going for auditions in one's free time. The Hindi film industry and regional film industries had a monopoly over creating celebrities and selecting and promoting the talents of a few, but social media has democratised that process. Now, anyone with a smartphone who has anything to say or show can go ahead and do so, and users are in charge of who they think should be popular. @Rambaiomprakash on YouTube is a husband-wife duo that predominantly posts videos of dancing, mostly featuring the wife. She recreates hook steps of songs. Her reel of her dancing to 'Yimmy Yimmy' has 93 lakh views on YouTube. Her dance reel became popular due to its use in different meme templates.