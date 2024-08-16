Not 'That Girl': Breaking Free From Beauty Standards

The "That Girl" phenomenon has reshaped how we view self-care, transforming it from a process of personal well-being into a pursuit of perfection. The focus has shifted from genuine care to an idealised aesthetic. Influencers promote lifestyles that seem unattainable to many, with products like the Stanley cup—priced at $35-$45 — becoming symbols of hydration and self-care. This trend often intertwines with brand endorsements, suggesting that the right products will lead to a better life.