Not 'That Girl': Breaking Free From Beauty Standards

In the summer of 2021, the “That Girl” archetype takes the internet by storm. This idealised figure wakes up at 5 am, works out, meditates and enjoys a nutritious breakfast, all while avoiding caffeine and nicotine. Her life, presented through a lens of wellness and self-care, is portrayed as perfectly curated: she uses a gua sha, sips from a Stanley Cup, and embodies success in both career and relationships. Theimplication is clear—her life is seamlessly balanced and fulfilling, solely because of her disciplined routines.
The "That Girl" phenomenon has reshaped how we view self-care, transforming it from a process of personal well-being into a pursuit of perfection. The focus has shifted from genuine care to an idealised aesthetic. Influencers promote lifestyles that seem unattainable to many, with products like the Stanley cup—priced at $35-$45 — becoming symbols of hydration and self-care. This trend often intertwines with brand endorsements, suggesting that the right products will lead to a better life.
Amidst this wave of self-care trends, the Korean "Glass Skin" phenomenon emerges. Marketed as a treatment for achieving a dewy, flawless complexion, it promises an effortless glow through products like the Prismatique Glow treatment. Curious about these claims, I scheduled a free consultation at a renowned wellness and beauty clinic.
Upon entering, I aimed to understand the intersection of self-care and influencer culture with beauty standards. The clinic’s catalog offered not only skincare but also body slimming treatments, featuring advanced analysis and various toning methods. As someone who has struggled with weight, the idea of body composition analysis was tempting — despite recent weight loss and increased confidence.
Yet, standing before the clinic's offerings, my confidence wavered. The clinic's presentation, with its glossy images of 'perfect' individuals, made me question my self-worth. Was it societal pressure, or were we merely targets for marketing strategies? These self-care reels, while promising transformation, often leave us in a loop of chasing the next gimmick.
In today’s fast-paced world, wellness and beauty clinics present themselves as quick fixes. Their promises of relaxation and weight loss after a workday seem like an easy solution to the unattainable standards set by social media. However, the reality often falls short, leaving us feeling dissatisfied despite our efforts.
At the clinic, the consultant focused on my skin concerns—hyperpigmentation and hormonal acne. She recommended treatments like hydra facials and chemical peels, while also suggesting body slimming programs. The costs were substantial: 999 rupees per kg lost and approximately 13,000 rupees for a hydra facial. Discounts and EMI plans were offered, underscoring the commercial nature of these treatments.
In a candid moment, the consultant acknowledged the unrealistic expectations fueled by media and societal pressures. “People are buying an image,” she said. “We see perfect pictures in movies, but that’s not real. We offer treatments, but we also understand that not everything is achievable.”
Despite her awareness, the encounter left me grappling with self-image issues. The pressures of beauty standards, amplified by social media, made it hard to see beyond the flaws and recognize my own progress.
Breaking free from these pressures requires redefining self-care beyond the confines of aesthetic ideals. Influencers often set standards that seem attainable only through their routines, ignoring the complexities of mental health and genuine self-worth. True self-care should foster self-acceptance and esteem, not perpetuate a cycle of unattainable perfection.
So, are we truly caring for ourselves, or are we just perpetuating a cycle of dissatisfaction? The answer lies in shifting our focus from external validation to internal well-being.