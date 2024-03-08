Pretty Pills: How Supplements Entered The World Of Beauty

Go to a supermarket and enter the alley of beauty and wellness, there will be a whole shelf of candied pills and green powders. A staff member comes up to you and suggests their best-selling collagen supplement. You read the label—a bunch of scientific terms that claim to transform the health of your skin, joints, nails and hair. Too good to be true, you think.

“Just mix, stir, and drink and get Korean-like skin in a month,” the label reads.

“All your fine lines will go away if you take this,” the staff member says. Until then, you hadn’t noticed you had fine lines, but your knees ache sometimes.

“This will stop it,” says the staff member.

You are now convinced that you must stop the clock right there. But a month later, you look into the mirror and find some fine lines and now a grey hair. Is it too late?