Diary: What Does The Idea Of Beauty Mean?

What does the idea of beauty mean then, if it does not lie in the eyes of the beholder? Beyond the philosophical interpretations of beauty, the conventional standard of measuring beauty by societal norms is just a myth. This beauty myth, as succinctly argued by author Naomi Wolf, is a powerful force that pressures women to conform to standardised norms of beauty, tied to societal expectations of them, that are, in turn, linked to their self-esteem and potential. Such internalisation of images and ideas of what appears to be conventionally beautiful, especially by those who are not born with gendered privileges, ends up empowering those who are, by freeing them of those pressures. I experienced this while accompanying and waiting with some of my interlocuters on cruising sites, who were hijra persons and also sex workers who faced fierce competition from women sex workers because they were considered to be more beautiful by the customers, who were men, as they could conform to the expectations of being feminine. Such ideas included removing facial hair and having augmented breasts.