Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.56%, Ethereum (ETH) 0.88 %

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 1.56 per cent to $16,605.68., while Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.88 per cent to $1,204.60 on Saturday morning.

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 9:37 am

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.79 per cent to $830.03 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by  16.80 per cent to  $43.16 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 8:05 am.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ), and it was trading at $0.2627. It increased by 11.56 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Near Protocol (NEAR), which was trading at $1.74 with a 5.33 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.
Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.56 per cent, and it was trading at $16,605.68. Its market cap decreased by 1.64 per cent to $318.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 16.65 per cent to $24.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.24 per cent to 38.44 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.88 per cent to $1,204.60 and its market cap decreased by 1.02 per cent to $147.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 25.31 per cent to $7.8 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 1.63 per cent to trade at $0.3791, while its market cap decreased by 1.21 per cent to $19.3 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 35.75 per cent to $874.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 6.42 per cent to $12.83. Its market cap decreased by 6.66 per cent to $4.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 46.83 per cent to $355.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.13 per cent to $0.3231. Its market cap decreased by 2.13 per cent to $11.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.37 per cent to $215.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.42 per cent to $0.0841, its market cap fell by 2.02 per cent to $11.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 35.75 per cent to $303.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.42 per cent to trade at $0.000009066. Its market cap decreased by 1.52 per cent to $4.98 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 24.64 per cent to $92.5 million.

