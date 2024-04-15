Chaitra Navratri is the celebration of Mata Durga and her divine energy. In this auspicious festival of Maa Durga, the devotees are all queued up to offer prayers and seek blessings.
As we are talking about Navratri, we must be aware of Maa Durga’s different revered nine forms. The devotees worship each form with their prayers and offerings. In this article, we will give you a glimpse of offerings to the Mata Durga in this Navratri.
First Day Shailaputri
Shailaputri Mata: The first day is dedicated to Shailaputri Mata, the daughter of the king of mountain Himvata. She is believed to be worshipped by the devotees to achieve the power of making decisions in their lives.
What to offer to Shailaputri Mata: Food items made with ghee can be offered to Mata Shailaputri in this Navratri. For example- Sabudana Khichdi and halwa can be offered as Bhog to Mata.
Flower to offer to Mata Shailaputri: Red Hibiscus and White Kaner.
Brahmacharini Mata: The second day is celebrated as the day of Mata Brahmacharini. She is the goddess of sacrifice and penance.
What to offer Mata Brahmacharini: Prasad made of Jaggery and Sugar can be offered to Maa Brahmacharini.
Flowers to offer: Guldaudi (Chrysanthemum) and Banyan tree flowers.
Chandraghanta Mata: The third day is dedicated to Mata Chandraghanta. She is believed to be the ruler of the planet Sun and is a goddess of peace and love.
What to offer: Chandraghanta Mata is fond of milk. Any sweets made with milk are her favorite. For e.g.- Kheer
Flowers to offer: Lotus and Shankhpushpi flowers.
Kushmanda Mata: The fourth day is related to the goddess Kushmanda, and it is believed that she is the form of light and energy and is also termed as the creator of this universe. According to belief, if anyone keeps fast in this day then they will be rid of sufferings and ailments.
What to offer: Mata is fond of fruits like bananas, apples etc.
Flowers to offer: Marigold, Chameli, Sunflower.
Skandmata Maa: On the fifth day Bhakt seeks blessings of Mata Skandmata by worshipping her. She is also known as the mother of Skanda or Kartikeya.
What to offer: Bananas or other fruit can be offered to Maa Skand Mata in this Navratri.
Flowers to offer: Yellow flowers like yellow roses, marigolds etc.
Katyayani Mata: The sixth day is celebrated as the day of Mata Katyayani. She is the form of Mahishasuramardini and the daughter of sage Katyayan.
According to the belief, it is said that offering Mata vermillion and Shringar things makes her happy.
What to offer: Bhog made of honey makes her happy.
What flower to offer: Marigold and flower of Plum tree.
Kalratri Mata: The seventh day is dedicated to Mata Kalratri signifying the darkness of night. She is a symbol of fierce power and divine energy. On this day, the devotees seek Mata Kalratri’s blessing and offer prayers to avoid negative energy and fears.
What to offer: Jaggery-based Prasad offered as Bhog to Mata Kalratri.
Flower to offer: Any blue flower, Blue-Black lotus etc.
Mahagauri Mata: Mahashtami symbolizes an important part of Navratri. Devi Mahagauri or Gaura is worshipped on that day and is a symbol of peace and purity.
Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the most significant day for the Hindus as offering prayers to the goddess can fulfil any wishes. It is believed that on this day Mata Durga killed the demon Mahisashura and the day is celebrated as victory over evil.
What to offer (Bhog): Kheer, Malpua, Coconut etc.
Flowers to offer: Arabian Jasmine (Mogra flower).
Siddhidatri Mata: The ninth day is dedicated to Mata Siddidatri. She is believed to fulfil all the wishes of devotees. She is also known as Ardha-Narishwar.
With the end of nine-day fasts, there is a significant ritual in the Mahasthami which is known as Kanjak Puja or Kumari Puja in which nine Kumari Kanya are worshipped in the form of Mata Durga’s nine forms. Women of the house prepare a thali for the nine girl-child which includes Puri, Chane and Halwa.
What to offer: Halwa, Puri and kale Chane is a proper Bhog for Mahanavami.
What flower to offer: Hibiscus, Champa etc.
Navratri holds a significant place for devotees, the devotees wait for Mata Rani to arrive, to worship her with offerings and ask for blessings. This Chaitra Navratri pray and offer Bhog to Mata for the spiritual journey ahead.