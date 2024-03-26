Historical Context

Good Friday finds its origins in the drastic events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus. As per the biblical stories, confronted by Roman soldiers and Pontius Pilate, the governor of Judea at the time, the event of Christ's Crucifixion was the result of numerous factors ranging from religious, political, and social. His teachings were considered offensive by the religious authorities at the time, who were resistant to change. The Roman authorities considered him a possible threat to the stability in Judea because he was liked by his people and made Messianic claims. The radical message of Jesus broke the established rules, thus, creating conflict with the authority. Nonetheless, being within proximity to the lowest level of society has contributed to the intensified confrontation. All these factors came together leading to the arrest, trial, and crucifixion of Jesus.