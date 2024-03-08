Riding The Wave

In 2002, at the young age of 21, Tulsi was elected to the Hawaii State Legislature, becoming the youngest person ever elected in the state. She joined the Hawaii Army National Guard to serve her country, and in 2004, she was the first state official to voluntarily step down from public office to serve in a war zone. In 2005, Tulsi was deployed for a year in Iraq and awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at the end of her phenomenal work. Tulsi served two tours of duty in the Middle East and continued her service as a major in the Army National Guard. She conducted non-military host-nation visits and served as a primary trainer for the Kuwait National Guard. Tulsi was one of the first women to set foot inside a Kuwait military facility and became the first woman to ever be awarded and honoured by the Kuwait National Guard for her work in their training and readiness program.