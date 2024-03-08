Riding The Wave

Tulsi Gabbard is grabbing attention globally as news of her teaming up with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for the 2024 election is in circulation. Tulsi was elected in 2012 to the United States House of Representatives, serving Hawaii’s 2nd District. She is one of the first two female combat veterans to ever serve in the U.S. Congress, and she is also its first Hindu member.
In 2002, at the young age of 21, Tulsi was elected to the Hawaii State Legislature, becoming the youngest person ever elected in the state. She joined the Hawaii Army National Guard to serve her country, and in 2004, she was the first state official to voluntarily step down from public office to serve in a war zone. In 2005, Tulsi was deployed for a year in Iraq and awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at the end of her phenomenal work. Tulsi served two tours of duty in the Middle East and continued her service as a major in the Army National Guard. She conducted non-military host-nation visits and served as a primary trainer for the Kuwait National Guard. Tulsi was one of the first women to set foot inside a Kuwait military facility and became the first woman to ever be awarded and honoured by the Kuwait National Guard for her work in their training and readiness program.
Tulsi served in the U.S. Senate as a legislative aide to Senator Daniel Akaka, advising him on homeland security, the environment, energy independence, and veteran issues in between her tours. In 2007, she graduated from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at the Alabama Military Academy, where she was the first woman to finish as the distinguished honour graduate in the Academy’s 50-year history. Tulsi was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and again assigned to the 29th Brigade Special Troops Battalion of the Hawaii Army National Guard—this time to serve as the Military Police Platoon Leader.
“My mission in life is to serve our country and the American people and find the best way to be able to do that”
In 2010, Tulsi was elected to the Honolulu City Council, serving as Chair of the Safety, Economic Development, and Government Affairs Committee and Vice Chair of the Budget Committee. In 2011, she visited Indonesia as part of peacekeeping training with the Indonesian Army.
In the current political scenario, as the stage is set for a potential rematch between former President Trump and current President Joe Biden in 2024, Tulsi Gabbard might work with Trump for the 2024 election. There are discussions that Tulsi would be advising Donald Trump and his team on the nation’s foreign policy. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed he is evaluating Ron De Santis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard as possible candidates for his vice presidential running mate.
The Democratic Party’s views on religion, police, and protecting citizens were not in sync with Tulsi’s views, and so, she resigned from her post. She was vocal about President Joe Biden’s foreign policy attributing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of the US in other countries’ business. She appealed to Republicans who are sceptical of intervention overseas, which is now a majority of Republican voters.
An advocate for freedom of speech and equality, Gabbard has made a deal with Elon Musk to host a show on the X platform. The show will be about supporting free speech and giving a voice to those who have been silenced.