Must-Visit Destinations Near Mumbai For Navratri 2024

A long weekend awaits you to enjoy the Navratri and celebrate the festivities, especially in Mumbai. The City of Dreams offers a range of interesting destinations, from pretty hill stations like Lonavala to the famous caves of Aurangabad. You can witness the amazing scenic beauty, and you will love spending time away from the chaos. In this article, we will explore some nearby places in Mumbai or the top destinations to make your holiday memorable and enjoyable.
Nearby places to visit in Mumbai during Navratri Weekends
Nashik
The beautiful place of Nashik, also termed the Wine Capital of India, holds historical and religious significance. Located around 169 km from Mumbai, the city has famous temples like Trimbakeshwar Temple, Kalaram, and Saptashrungi, attracting a flock of devotees every year. Nashik is also part of the holy Panchavati and is known for its connection with the Ramayana. If you want to try something new, then you can enjoy the wine tasting, visit Sula vineyards, and also enjoy the stunning landscape with delicious Maharashtra cuisine.
Travel distance by road: 169 km
Best for: Spiritual exploration and wine tasting.
Alibaug
If you are a beach person and want to escape the hustling- bustling city for some time, then you can go to Alibaug to witness the vibrant spirit of the city during Navratri weekend. The coastal town will offer a serene view with some beautiful beaches, like Nagon Beach, Kashid Beach, and Alibaug Beach. If you want to go through the history, you can view the historical forts like Kolaba Fort and Kankareshwar Temple and indulge yourself in delicious local cuisine. You can also immerse yourself in the Navratri celebration in the local temple.
Travel distance by road: 95 Km
Best for: Beach holiday, bird watching at Phansad sanctuary, etc.
Matheran
Want to go to a serene place and enjoy the breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys? Then you should go to Matheran, one of the smallest hill stations, where you will witness the peaceful atmosphere and tranquil mother nature. You will also love the calm and mild climate of Matheran during monsoon; the views from the various lookout points, such as Panorama Point and Echo Point, are stunning and eye-catching. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural experiences, Alibaug promises a memorable Navratri getaway.
Travel distance by road: 83 Km
Best for: Nature and eco-friendly tourism, Sightseeing, trekking, toy train ride, etc.
Khandala and Lonavala
When Aamir Khan said “Aati kya Khandala, it meant the place was worth visiting. Make your Navratri weekend more special and celebrate in lush green forests, picturesque hills, and beautiful cool weather. Keep Khandala and Lonavala twin hill stations in the Sahaydri mountain range on your bucket list and witness the breathtaking view of the Western Ghat. You can also visit prominent places like Bhushi Dam, Tiger’s Leap, Karla and Bhaja caves, and cascading waterfalls. Apart from that, if you love adventure, then you can also witness the thrill of adventure sports like trekking, paragliding, and zip-lining amid the attractive environment.
Distance of Khandala by road: 82 Km
Lonavala by road: 83 Km
Best for: Nature, adventure and spiritual places.
Shirdi
For spiritual significance, Shirdi is the most preferable place. Located about 241 Km from Mumbai in the small town of Maharashtra, the place is dedicated to Sai Baba. The kind and sacred Saint Sai Baba is known for his humankind and spiritual transformation. During Navratri, the serene atmosphere, coupled with the vibrant celebrations and blessings of Sai Baba, makes Shirdi an ideal destination for a peaceful and spiritually enriching weekend. Devotees visit Shirdi with special prayers and wishes, as they feel you will never go empty-handed from here. Apart from Shirdi temple, you can also witness these attractions like the Dwarkamai, Shani Shingnapur, and Gurusthan.
Travel by road: 241 Km
Best for: Spiritual retreat.
Lohagad
If you are interested in history, then Lohagad will not gonna disappoint you and your expectations. A majestic hill fort Lohagad is situated close to Lonavala and offers you a serene and aesthetic view. Lohagad, popularly known as the Iron Fort, is among the famous hill forts of Maharashtra. You can not only enjoy the popular fort but also immerse yourself in the fort’s ancient temples and its spiritual ambience during Navratri. Trek through scenic trails, marvel at the panoramic views and experience the unique blend of nature's beauty and cultural festivities.
Travel by road: 95 km
Things to do: Trekking, photography, etc.
Make your weekend a little special and give yourself a special treat. You have an abundance of time to enjoy your weekend and a variety of destinations near Mumbai. whether you are seeking spiritual solace, a nature retreat, or a blend of both. From the sacred temples of Shirdi and Nashik to the scenic beauty of Lonavala and Matheran, there’s something for everyone. So, pack your bags, embrace the festive spirit, and choose one of these destinations for a memorable Navratri getaway!
Have a safe travel!