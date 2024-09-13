Brand Studio

Must-Visit Destinations Near Mumbai For Navratri 2024

Make the most of your Navratri with a long weekend in Mumbai! Here are stunning destinations that you can visit for a perfect long weekend getaway.

Destinations Near Mumbai For Navratri 2024
Must-Visit Destinations Near Mumbai For Navratri 2024
info_icon

A long weekend awaits you to enjoy the Navratri and celebrate the festivities, especially in Mumbai. The City of Dreams offers a range of interesting destinations, from pretty hill stations like Lonavala to the famous caves of Aurangabad. You can witness the amazing scenic beauty, and you will love spending time away from the chaos. In this article, we will explore some nearby places in Mumbai or the top destinations to make your holiday memorable and enjoyable.

Nearby places to visit in Mumbai during Navratri Weekends

Nashik

Nashik
info_icon

The beautiful place of Nashik, also termed the Wine Capital of India, holds historical and religious significance. Located around 169 km from Mumbai, the city has famous temples like Trimbakeshwar Temple, Kalaram, and Saptashrungi, attracting a flock of devotees every year. Nashik is also part of the holy Panchavati and is known for its connection with the Ramayana. If you want to try something new, then you can enjoy the wine tasting, visit Sula vineyards, and also enjoy the stunning landscape with delicious Maharashtra cuisine.

  • Travel distance by road: 169 km

  • Best for: Spiritual exploration and wine tasting.

Alibaug

Alibaug
info_icon

If you are a beach person and want to escape the hustling- bustling city for some time, then you can go to Alibaug to witness the vibrant spirit of the city during Navratri weekend. The coastal town will offer a serene view with some beautiful beaches, like Nagon Beach, Kashid Beach, and Alibaug Beach. If you want to go through the history, you can view the historical forts like Kolaba Fort and Kankareshwar Temple and indulge yourself in delicious local cuisine. You can also immerse yourself in the Navratri celebration in the local temple.

  • Travel distance by road: 95 Km

  • Best for: Beach holiday, bird watching at Phansad sanctuary, etc.

Matheran

Matheran
info_icon

Want to go to a serene place and enjoy the breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys? Then you should go to Matheran, one of the smallest hill stations, where you will witness the peaceful atmosphere and tranquil mother nature. You will also love the calm and mild climate of Matheran during monsoon; the views from the various lookout points, such as Panorama Point and Echo Point, are stunning and eye-catching. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural experiences, Alibaug promises a memorable Navratri getaway.

  • Travel distance by road: 83 Km

  • Best for: Nature and eco-friendly tourism, Sightseeing, trekking, toy train ride, etc.

Khandala and Lonavala

Khandala and Lonavala
info_icon

When Aamir Khan said “Aati kya Khandala, it meant the place was worth visiting. Make your Navratri weekend more special and celebrate in lush green forests, picturesque hills, and beautiful cool weather. Keep Khandala and Lonavala twin hill stations in the Sahaydri mountain range on your bucket list and witness the breathtaking view of the Western Ghat. You can also visit prominent places like Bhushi Dam, Tiger’s Leap, Karla and Bhaja caves, and cascading waterfalls. Apart from that, if you love adventure, then you can also witness the thrill of adventure sports like trekking, paragliding, and zip-lining amid the attractive environment.

  • Distance of Khandala by road: 82 Km

  • Lonavala by road: 83 Km

  • Best for: Nature, adventure and spiritual places.

Shirdi

Shirdi
info_icon

For spiritual significance, Shirdi is the most preferable place. Located about 241 Km from Mumbai in the small town of Maharashtra, the place is dedicated to Sai Baba. The kind and sacred Saint Sai Baba is known for his humankind and spiritual transformation. During Navratri, the serene atmosphere, coupled with the vibrant celebrations and blessings of Sai Baba, makes Shirdi an ideal destination for a peaceful and spiritually enriching weekend. Devotees visit Shirdi with special prayers and wishes, as they feel you will never go empty-handed from here. Apart from Shirdi temple, you can also witness these attractions like the Dwarkamai, Shani Shingnapur, and Gurusthan.

  • Travel by road: 241 Km

  • Best for: Spiritual retreat.

Lohagad

Lohagad
info_icon

If you are interested in history, then Lohagad will not gonna disappoint you and your expectations. A majestic hill fort Lohagad is situated close to Lonavala and offers you a serene and aesthetic view. Lohagad, popularly known as the Iron Fort, is among the famous hill forts of Maharashtra. You can not only enjoy the popular fort but also immerse yourself in the fort’s ancient temples and its spiritual ambience during Navratri. Trek through scenic trails, marvel at the panoramic views and experience the unique blend of nature's beauty and cultural festivities.

  • Travel by road: 95 km

  • Things to do: Trekking, photography, etc.

Make your weekend a little special and give yourself a special treat. You have an abundance of time to enjoy your weekend and a variety of destinations near Mumbai. whether you are seeking spiritual solace, a nature retreat, or a blend of both. From the sacred temples of Shirdi and Nashik to the scenic beauty of Lonavala and Matheran, there’s something for everyone. So, pack your bags, embrace the festive spirit, and choose one of these destinations for a memorable Navratri getaway!

Have a safe travel!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  2. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  4. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  5. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
Football News
  1. MBSG Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: New Season Gets Underway With Cracking Contest In Kolkata
  2. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  3. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  4. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  3. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  4. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  5. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats