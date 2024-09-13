Must-Visit Destinations Near Mumbai For Navratri 2024

If you are interested in history, then Lohagad will not gonna disappoint you and your expectations. A majestic hill fort Lohagad is situated close to Lonavala and offers you a serene and aesthetic view. Lohagad, popularly known as the Iron Fort, is among the famous hill forts of Maharashtra. You can not only enjoy the popular fort but also immerse yourself in the fort’s ancient temples and its spiritual ambience during Navratri. Trek through scenic trails, marvel at the panoramic views and experience the unique blend of nature's beauty and cultural festivities.

Travel by road: 95 km

Things to do: Trekking, photography, etc.

Make your weekend a little special and give yourself a special treat. You have an abundance of time to enjoy your weekend and a variety of destinations near Mumbai. whether you are seeking spiritual solace, a nature retreat, or a blend of both. From the sacred temples of Shirdi and Nashik to the scenic beauty of Lonavala and Matheran, there’s something for everyone. So, pack your bags, embrace the festive spirit, and choose one of these destinations for a memorable Navratri getaway!

Have a safe travel!