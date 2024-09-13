Must-Try Restaurants For Navratri Thalis In Mumbai

Navratri, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, is marked by fasting, prayers, and vibrant celebrations. While the festival is known for its devotion to Goddess Durga, it’s also a time when people indulge in special fasting foods that adhere to the traditions of the season. Many restaurants in Mumbai offer delightful Navratri thalis and fasting-friendly dishes during these nine days. Here are some of the best outlets in the city where you can enjoy delicious Navratri food.
1. Shiv Sagar
Shiv Sagar, a well-known chain of vegetarian restaurants in Mumbai, offers an authentic Navratri thali that is both delicious and filling. Their special thali includes traditional fasting dishes like sabudana khichdi, kuttu ki puri, aloo sabzi, and sweet dishes like sabudana kheer.
Location - Multiple outlets across Mumbai, including Juhu, and Kandivali
What to try - Sabudana khichdi, kuttu ki puri, and aloo sabzi.
Why visit - Known for its consistent quality and authentic taste, Shiv Sagar is a great place to enjoy a traditional Navratri meal.
2. Soam
Located near Babulnath Temple, Soam is famous for serving pure vegetarian food with a contemporary twist. During Navratri, they offer a special thali that caters to fasting requirements, which includes sabudana vadas, rajgira rotis, and vrat-friendly sweets. The food is light, healthy, and extremely flavorful, making it a popular choice for people observing the fast.
Location - Babulnath, near Chowpatty.
What to try - Rajgira puris, farali pattice, and their special vrat dessert.
Why visit - If you’re looking for a blend of traditional and modern fasting food in a comfortable setting, Soam is the place to go.
3. Swati Snacks
Swati Snacks is another popular destination for those craving fasting food during Navratri. Known for its clean and homely ambiance, Swati Snacks offers a wide range of fasting dishes such as sabudana khichdi, farali pattice, and fruit salads. Their thali is a wholesome meal that includes vrat-friendly items like singhara ki roti, potato curry, and kheer.
Location - Tardeo and Nariman Point.
What to try - Sabudana khichdi and farali pattice.
Why visit - Swati Snacks has long been a favorite among Mumbaikars for its simple yet tasty food, especially during festivals.
4. Prakash Upahaar Kendra
For those looking to enjoy authentic Maharashtrian fasting food, Prakash Upahaar Kendra in Shivaji Park is a must-visit. During Navratri, the restaurant serves a variety of special dishes like sabudana vada, upvas batata bhaji, and amti. Their food is affordable, tasty, and rooted in tradition, making it a perfect stop for anyone observing the Navratri fast.
Location - Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai.
What to try - Sabudana vada and upvas batata bhaji.
Why visit -A budget-friendly option offering traditional Maharashtrian fasting food, Prakash is a local favorite during Navratri.
5. Status Veg Restaurant
Located in Nariman Point, Status Veg Restaurant offers a Navratri thali that is both delicious and lavish. Their thali includes a variety of vrat-friendly dishes such as kuttu ki puri, paneer sabzi, and sabudana khichdi, along with sweets like shrikhand. The restaurant provides a fine dining experience with a focus on traditional fasting food.
Location - Nariman Point.
What to try - Kuttu ki puri, paneer sabzi, and shrikhand.
Why visit - If you're in the mood for a more upscale dining experience, Status is a great option for enjoying a well-curated Navratri thali.
6. Khandani Rajdhani
Khandani Rajdhani is a popular destination for authentic vegetarian Rajasthani and Gujarati food in Mumbai. Their special Navratri thali includes a wide variety of fasting dishes such as samak rice, kuttu puri, aloo sabzi, and desserts like rajgira halwa.
Location - Multiple outlets across Mumbai, including Ghatkopar and Lower Parel and Navi Mumbai.
What to try - Kuttu puri, aloo sabzi, rajgira halwa
Why visit - Famous for its royal hospitality and diverse Navratri thali, perfect for a festive fasting experience.
7. Taftoon
Taftoon is known for its unique offerings during Navratri, it offers a special vrat (fasting) menu featuring dishes like sabudana khichdi, kuttu atta paratha, and fasting-friendly desserts. The restaurant offers a modern twist on traditional dishes.
Location - Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Mumbai
What to try - Navratri thali
Why visit - A budget friendly option offering traditional fasting food, served in an elegant ambiance.
8. Maharaja Bhog
Maharaja Bhog in Mumbai is famous for its unlimited thalis, offering a Navratri special with satvik ingredients. The thali includes items like sama rice, paneer sabzi, and coconut barfi, ensuring a fulfilling festive meal.
Location - Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai
What to try - Navratri thali
Why visit - For a refined and modern take on traditional fasting food, served in an elegant ambiance.