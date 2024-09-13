Must-Try Restaurants For Navratri Thalis In Mumbai

Navratri, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, is marked by fasting, prayers, and vibrant celebrations. While the festival is known for its devotion to Goddess Durga, it’s also a time when people indulge in special fasting foods that adhere to the traditions of the season. Many restaurants in Mumbai offer delightful Navratri thalis and fasting-friendly dishes during these nine days. Here are some of the best outlets in the city where you can enjoy delicious Navratri food.