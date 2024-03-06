Mahashivratri is one of India’s most celebrated festivals. If you are seeking information and facts about Mahahivratri, then you have landed on the ideal location.
Mahashivratri is celebrated annually in the dark fortnight of February-March. The Sanskrit word “Maha” translates to “The great night of Shiva.” In Hindi, “Shivratri” means “Night of Lord Shiva.” This festival symbolizes the divine connection between people and Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, after a disaster, Goddess Parvati requested Lord Shiva to protect the planet. Lord Shiva agreed to protect the planet as long as people continued to worship him with utmost devotion. On this occasion people fast, perform religious rituals, and visit temples, particularly Shiva shrines. Shivratri symbolizes the spiritual awakening of people.
This festival transcends cultural boundaries and unites people from different backgrounds to seek blessings and spiritual development.
Mahashivratri Date: Friday, 8th March 2024
This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated on 8th March. People observe fast on this occasion, stay awake at night, and pray to the Lord for blessings, happiness, hope, and prosperity. This festival has great importance and is considered one of the most important festivals of India.
Meaning Of Mahashivratri
Maha denotes great
Shiva denotes deity
Ratri denotes night
Thus, the literal meaning of Mahashivratri is “the great night of Shiva”. It is a night that gives us relief and comfort from all types of problems and purifies the body with truth, beauty, and peace.
History Behind Mahashivratri
There are many beliefs and theories behind the celebration of Mahashivratri. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this auspicious day. Thus, every year Mahashivratri is celebrated to commemorate their sacred union. Another belief is that Lord Shiva kept the blue poison, which emerged out from Samudra Manthan, in his throat to safeguard the world from evil spirits. After this Lord Shiva turned into ‘Nil Kanth’.
Significance Of Mahashivratri
Maha Shivratri reminds the devotee of the truth of life and makes him/her respect lord Shiva and reject arrogance and deceit. Once Lord Brahma started arguing with Lord Vishnu about supremacy. Brahma claimed that he was bigger than Vishnu while Vishnu claimed that he was the creator of the universe. Sensing the danger of the universe and its destruction, Lord Shiva came as a beam of shining light. He asked Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma to differentiate between the beginning and the end of the universe. Vishnu changed into a boar and fell to the ground. Brahma changed into the swan and flew upwards. They both accepted the challenge. However, despite their best efforts, they failed. Brahma deceived the Ketak flower and claimed victory. Angry at Brahma’s deceitfulness, Shiva punished him. He taught Brahma that pride and falsehood lead to destruction.
Therefore, fast observed during Mahashivratri signifies that ego, pride, and dishonesty lead to decline and so fasting helps in cleaning all the evils from our body and soul.
Celebrations And Rituals
At the beginning of the day, devotees take a bath in the sacred river Ganges. Then, they go to the temple and spend the entire day fasting. They abstain from eating and drinking for a certain period. This is believed to improve physical and mental health. Fasting is also seen as a sign of devotion to Lord Shiva. During pooja, devotees offer milk, honey, fruit, and leaves to Lord Shiva. Chanting “Om Namaha Shivaya” is believed to bring blessings and wish fulfilment to Lord Shiva.