Maha Shivratri reminds the devotee of the truth of life and makes him/her respect lord Shiva and reject arrogance and deceit. Once Lord Brahma started arguing with Lord Vishnu about supremacy. Brahma claimed that he was bigger than Vishnu while Vishnu claimed that he was the creator of the universe. Sensing the danger of the universe and its destruction, Lord Shiva came as a beam of shining light. He asked Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma to differentiate between the beginning and the end of the universe. Vishnu changed into a boar and fell to the ground. Brahma changed into the swan and flew upwards. They both accepted the challenge. However, despite their best efforts, they failed. Brahma deceived the Ketak flower and claimed victory. Angry at Brahma’s deceitfulness, Shiva punished him. He taught Brahma that pride and falsehood lead to destruction.