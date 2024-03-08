Like Mother Like Daughter Mother-Daughter Duo Outshines Odisha’s Healthcare Sector

As Dr Gantayet says “as lifestyle changes and global phenomena are affecting people’s health, medical science needs to adapt and open itself to new protocols and methods. Education, therefore, plays a big role in getting the medical professionals for tomorrow ready to face challenges that nobody expect but are inevitable to appear. Setting up a hospital to treat patients will no longer be enough – the approach needs to be holistic and extend into their homes and social environments.”Says Suma, “healthcare as we know it is going to change and companies that are not innovating now will fall behind faster than they expect. Being tech-shy or thinking AI is just the new buzz word will not be enough. Clinicians and Non-clinicians alike need to be open to learn and experiment with technology. Healthcare organizations should adopt data analytics and hire people not because they have relevant experience, but because they have the right attitude to learn and deliver.”