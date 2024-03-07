Indian poets have long celebrated and honored women through their profound verses. Kaifi Azmi, a prominent progressive poet hailing from northern India, expressed his reverence for women in his poem "Aurat." In it, he urges women to break free from the shackles of tradition, societal expectations, and illusions of delicacy, encouraging them to emerge with strength and resilience.

“toḌ kar rasm kā but band-e-qadāmat se nikal,

zof-e-ishrat se nikal vahm-e-nazākat se nikal

nafs ke khīñche hue halqa-e-azmat se nikal

qaid ban jaae mohabbat to mohabbat se nikal”

Indian national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar emphasizes that while men may create laws, it is women who shape societal norms through their actions and conduct.

“नर रचते कानून, नारियाँ रचती हैं आचार!”

Allama Iqbal, often referred to as the Poet of the East, in his renowned work "Zarb-e-Kaleem” beautifully emphasizes the significance of women with the verse, "vajūd-e-zan se hai tasvīr-e-kaināt meñ rang." Here, Iqbal clearly illustrates that it is through the existence of women that the picture of humanity is imbued with vibrant colors.

Significance

The significance of International Women's Day in India continues to evolve, with a focus on empowering women, promoting gender equality in education, employment, and politics, and raising awareness about issues affecting women's lives. International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for women's rights in India. Despite progress, women still face discrimination, violence, and societal barriers that hinder their full participation and advancement. This day encourages solidarity among women and allies, fostering a sense of unity in the fight for equality and justice. It is not just a celebration but a call to action. It inspires individuals and communities to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society where every woman can thrive and fulfill her potential.

International Women's Day Quotes 2024

Here are the inspirational and motivational quotes on International Women's Day 2024.

1. "Investing in women isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do." - Kamala Harris

2. "The world can only achieve peace and social justice if women are given the same opportunities as men." - Malala Yousafzai.

3. "Empowering women isn't just a moral imperative, it's an economic one." - Christine Lagarde

4. "Women's rights are human rights, and we must fight for them every single day." - Michelle Obama

5. "When women are empowered, communities flourish and societies prosper." - Jacinda Ardern

6. "Gender equality isn't just a women's issue, it's a human rights issue." - Justin Trudeau

7. "The future is female, and it's time for us to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women everywhere." - Meghan Markle

8. "Women are the soul of our nation." - Mahatma Gandhi

9. "Women are the real architects of society." - Harriet Beecher Stowe

10. "The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description." - Steve Maraboli