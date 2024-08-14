Experience Navroz At India's Most Famous Fire Temples

The sacred place for Zoroastrians in Delhi is the Parsi Anjuman Atash Behram temple, which is located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi. This place is a major religious and cultural centre of the Parsi community, established in 1956. According to belief, the fire inside the temple has been burning continuously for centuries.

It would be a great opportunity to visit this temple, which is notable for its Parsi architecture and serene ambience. You can enjoy Navroz here as the temple comes alive with special prayers, communal feasts, and celebrations in joy and reverence. This temple serves as a spiritual heaven, conducting religious rites such as Jashan and Navjote, as well as community gatherings during the Parsi New Year.

How to reach there:

Nearest Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport

Nearest Railway Station: New Delhi Station/ Anand Vihar Railway Station.

Visiting any of these historical Parsi temples in Navroz offers an opportunity to connect with the rich cultural and religious heritage of the Parsi community, providing you with a unique and enriching experience. Celebrating Navroz in these temples promotes solidarity, joy, and spiritual rebirth, making it a very memorable occasion for both the Parsi community and visitors.