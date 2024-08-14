Brand Studio

Experience Navroz At India's Most Famous Fire Temples

Experience the vibrant Navroz celebrations at India's most famous Parsi fire temples, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Parsi community.

Indias Most Famous Fire Temples
India's Most Famous Fire Temples
Parsi are one of the oldest and most successful minority communities in the world. Navroz is a prominent celebration of Parsi communities in India and other parts of the world. The Zoroastrian community celebrates Nowruz as their new year. During Navroz, the most peaceful community of Parsis visit the Parsi fire temple in their traditional attire, pray for their success and good health, and enjoy the Parsi feast. In this way, they celebrate their most important festival with friends and families. If you are willing to commemorate Navroz, prepare to embark on your spiritual journey and visit these Parsi temples in India.

Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada (Gujarat)

Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada
The famous Iranshah Atash Behram is the most sacred temple for Zoroastrians. The oldest temple is situated in the coastal town of Udvada in the Valsad district of Gujarat. The temple’s peaceful and sacred significance makes it an ideal place to pray during Navroz. According to mythological belief, the Iranshah, or the holy fire of the Zoroastrians, was brought first to Sanjan, then to Navsari, and finally to Udvada in 1742 in Gujarat. On Navroz, the temple is decorated with flowers, and special prayers are held, drawing Parsis from all over the world. The bordering village of Udvada provides insight into the Parsi community's rich cultural heritage.

How to reach there:

  • Nearest Airport: (AMD) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

  • Nearest railway station: Vadodara Junction/Navsari Junction, etc.

Royapuram Parsi Fire Temple, Chennai

Royapuram Parsi Fire Temple
The Royapuram Parsi Temple, famously known as Jal Phiroj Clubwala Dar-e Mehr, is one of the most prominent and sole Parsi temples in Chennai. The serene temple was built by a philanthropist, Phiroj M. Clubwala, in 1910. It addresses the spiritual needs of the city's small Parsi community. The shrine is known for its serene environment and traditional design. The Parsi community comes together for a festive feast and a variety of cultural activities to mark the occasion.

How to get there:

  • Nearest Airport: Madras Airport/ Chennai International Airport

  • The nearest railway station: Thirusulam Railway Station.

Anjuman Ataas Adran Parsi Fire Temple (Kolkata) 

Anjuman Ataas Adran Parsi Fire Temple
Anjuman Ataas Adran Parsi Fire Temple, one of the oldest temples and a stunning example of Gothic architecture is situated on Metcalfe Street, or Bandook Gali, in Kolkata. It is one of the few fire temples in eastern India. The temple holds a special and spiritual place for the small but vibrant Parsi communities. During Navroz, the Parsi community visit the decorated temple and gathers to celebrate their new year with special prayers and traditional meals.

How to reach there:

  • Nearest airport: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport

  • The nearest railway station: Howrah Railway Station.

Ghandhi Parsi Fire Temple (Prayagraj)

Ghandhi Parsi Fire Temple
Situated amidst the calm green atmosphere, the Ghandhi Parsi Fire Temple, located near the Prayagraj High Court near MG Road, is perfect for the celebration of Navroz. The temple was established by a high court judge, Burjorjee J. Dalal, in 1928 and is considered one of the prominent fire temples in north India for the small but peaceful Parsi community. The Navroz celebration is special for the local Parsi community because of its historical significance and peaceful environment.

How to reach there:

  • Nearest Airport: Lucknow Airport (Uttar Pradesh)

  • Nearest Railway Station: Gorakhpur Junction.

The Delhi Parsi Anjuman Atash Behram

The Delhi Parsi Anjuman Atash Behram
The sacred place for Zoroastrians in Delhi is the Parsi Anjuman Atash Behram temple, which is located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi. This place is a major religious and cultural centre of the Parsi community, established in 1956. According to belief, the fire inside the temple has been burning continuously for centuries. 

It would be a great opportunity to visit this temple, which is notable for its Parsi architecture and serene ambience. You can enjoy Navroz here as the temple comes alive with special prayers, communal feasts, and celebrations in joy and reverence. This temple serves as a spiritual heaven, conducting religious rites such as Jashan and Navjote, as well as community gatherings during the Parsi New Year.

How to reach there:

  • Nearest Airport: Indira Gandhi International Airport 

  • Nearest Railway Station: New Delhi Station/ Anand Vihar Railway Station. 

Visiting any of these historical Parsi temples in Navroz offers an opportunity to connect with the rich cultural and religious heritage of the Parsi community, providing you with a unique and enriching experience. Celebrating Navroz in these temples promotes solidarity, joy, and spiritual rebirth, making it a very memorable occasion for both the Parsi community and visitors.

