Embark on a spiritual journey: A quick guide to the Maa Durga’s Shakti Peethas to visit this Navratri.

What is Shakti Peetha:-
Shakti Peetha is the holy place where Mata Sati’s body part fell and the pilgrimage is dedicated to Maa Sati, each year thousands of devotees visit the place and ask for blessings.
What is the story behind Shakti Peetha:
According to the religious story, when King Daksha insulted Lord Shiva in front of her daughter Sati, she could not bear it and jumped into the Agnikunda. When Lord Shiva got to know about this, he cursed Daksha and in anger wandered with the body parts in his hand. After holding Mata Sati’s corpse, he started doing Tandav which created destruction.
In response to that Lord Vishnu cut the body into multiple parts and wherever the body part fell there is a shrine considered as Shakti Peetha.
There is a total of 51 Shakti Peethas in India but in this article, we will cover only 12 Shakti Peethas.
Shakti Peethas in East:
Baidyanath Dham: Baidyanath Dham is one of Jharkhand's most famous pilgrimage sites and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. According to the story Mata Sati’s heart fell in Baidyanath (Deoghar) state and in this way, the place was named Hridya Peetha or Baidynath Dham. Also, the revered temple is among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.
Nearest Airport: Birsa Munda Ranchi Airport/ Deoghar Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Ranchi Junction/Baidyanath Dham Railway Station (Deoghar).
Biraja Temple Jajpur Odisha: The famous Biraja temple is the place where Mata Sati’s navel fell. The temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees. The place is located in Jajpur, Odisha.
Nearest Airport: Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar
Nearest Railway Station: Bhubaneswar Railway Station/ Jajpur Keonjhar Railway Station.
Shakti Peetha in West:
Kalighat Temple: Kalighat temple is one of the most famous Maa Kali temples and is located along the banks of the Adi Ganga, a small waterway that joins the Hooghly River in Kolkata.
According to the beliefs, the right foot toes of Goddess Sati fell into the location of the Kalighat Temple. A symbol of empowerment, Maa Kali’s puja is celebrated with quite fervent enthusiasm.
Nearest Railway Station: Howrah Junction, Kolkata
Nearest Airport: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.
Chandrabhaga Temple: Chandrabhaga also known as Prabhas Shakti Peetha is one of the most revered temples. It is located in Junagadh district of Gujarat. According to Hindu mythology, Mata Sati’s stomach fell here. The place has a significant place in the Hindu text and Puranas.
Nearest Airport: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport/ Vadodara Airport.
Nearest Railway Station: Ahmedabad Junction/ Veraval Junction, Gujarat.
Shakti Peethas in North:
Vaishno Devi: Amidst the beautiful Trikuta Hills in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir the most popular Hindu pilgrimage destination in India is Mata Vaishno Devi. The temple is a tourist attraction and is among the 108 Shakti Peethas of Maa Durga. It is believed that the skull of the Goddess Sati fell here.
Nearest Railway Station: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station (SVDK) and Jammu Tawi Railway Station (JAT)
Nearest Airport: Jammu Airport.
Surkanda Devi Temple: Surkanda Devi Temple is the most beautiful temple of Mata Sati and is one of the 51 Shakti Peetha located amidst the breathtaking view at the height of 2,757 metres above sea level in the Tehri district of Devbhoomi (land of Gods) Uttarakhand.
According to the religious story, Mata Sati’s head fell here. Earlier the place was named Sirkanda but now the place is renamed as Surkanda Devi Temple.
Nearest Railway Station: Dehradun Railway Station, Uttarakhand.
Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Shakti Peethas in the Northeast:
Kamakhya Temple: The Kamakhya Devi temple which is situated in the Nilanchal hills in Assam’s capital Guwahati is one of the most popular tourist destinations located in Assam.
According to religious belief, Kamakhya is said to be constructed at the place where Mata Sati’s Yoni is believed to have fallen. It is believed that Mata Sati’s womb and genitalia dropped in the place. The place is also famous for Tantra Vidya and Black magic.
Nearest Railway Station: Guwahati Railway Station
Nearest Airport: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
Nartiang Devi Temple: Nartiang Devi Temple is an ancient temple in Northeastern India's West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. According to the story Sati Mata’s left thigh fell in this place. It is considered one of the holiest pilgrimages for the followers of the secular Hinduism sect.
Nearest Airport: Shillong Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Guwahati Railway Station.
Shakti Peethas in South:
Chamundeshwari Temple: Chamundeshwari is one of the holiest Shrines and is located atop the Chamundi hills in Karnataka, Mysuru. According to the belief, Mata Sati’s lock of hair fell in this place. The beautiful Chamundeshwari temple holds a significant place in the region and is a tourist attraction.
Nearest Airport: Bengaluru International Airport (Kempegowda International Airport)
Nearest Railway Station: Bangalore City Junction/ Mysore Junction Railway Station.
Bhramaramba Devi Temple: The Bhramaramba Devi temple is located in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh within the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple complex and is dedicated to Bhramarambika, a form of goddess Parvati.
According to Hindu Mythology Mata Sati’s neck fell here and she is worshipped in Brahmani Shakti form on this site.
Nearest Airport: Vijayawada Airport/ Hyderabad Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Vijayawada Railway Station/ Markapur Road Railway Station.
Shakti Peetha in Central
Shondesh Shakti Peetha: The temple is among the 51 Shakti Peethas of Mata Sati and is located in the Amarkantak region of Madhya Pradesh. According to the belief, Mata Sati’s Right Buttock fell here, and she is worshipped in the form of Narmada.
Nearest Airport: Raja Bhoj International Airport/Jabalpur Airport, Madhya Pradesh
Nearest Railway Station: Bhopal Railway Station/Anuppur Junction Railway Station.
Katyayani Shakti Peetha Temple: One of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas in Hinduism is the Katyayani Shakti Peetha. The temple is located in Vrindavan, Radhabagh and is considered the region's oldest temple.
According to Hindu mythology, Mata Sati’s body hair fell into this place when lord Vishnu cut the body into pieces. Mata Sati is worshipped in the Katyayni form in this temple.
Nearest Airport: Kheria Airport
Nearest Railway Station: Vrindavan Railway Station.
It is important to note that these revered and significant Shakti Peethas are worth visiting in this Navaratri to get blessings as these sacred sites serve as portals for devotees to immerse themselves in rituals, prayers, and festivities, enhancing their spiritual journey and cultivating a sense of devotion and reverence.
Apart from that anyone who wants to witness the darshan and experience the divine energy of Mata Rani can visit these sacred places and learn more about these religious-specific destinations.