Embark on a spiritual journey: A quick guide to the Maa Durga’s Shakti Peethas to visit this Navratri.

Shakti Peethas in East:

Baidyanath Dham: Baidyanath Dham is one of Jharkhand's most famous pilgrimage sites and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. According to the story Mata Sati’s heart fell in Baidyanath (Deoghar) state and in this way, the place was named Hridya Peetha or Baidynath Dham. Also, the revered temple is among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.

Nearest Airport : Birsa Munda Ranchi Airport/ Deoghar Airport

Nearest Railway Station: Ranchi Junction/Baidyanath Dham Railway Station (Deoghar).

Biraja Temple Jajpur Odisha: The famous Biraja temple is the place where Mata Sati’s navel fell. The temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees. The place is located in Jajpur, Odisha.