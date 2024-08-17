Celebrate Sibling Love: Perfect Movies To Watch This Raksha Bandhan

Despite having so many fights and arguments, we siblings don't let anyone hurt us. We siblings make sure to support, love, and care for each other. The sibling relationship is a bitter-sweet one where they fight extremely, but the next second they will stand right there to support them. Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the pure bond of brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is almost at the door, and every brother and sister is excited to celebrate this auspicious festival of love, care, protection, and unbreakable bond. While there are several ways to celebrate the occasion of siblings, what better to celebrate this day than by watching movies together? This article will frame some of the best and most heartwarming Raksha Bandhan special movies that you can watch with your siblings to make your celebration more memorable and joyful.
Movies to make your celebration a little sweeter
Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan (2022) by Anand L. Rai is one of the most adorable movies, which you should watch on this special occasion. The movie casts Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as their main characters. Lala, the character of Akshay Kumar vows to make his sister capable enough so that they can make any decision in their lives related to marriage or anything. The movie depicts unconditional love, sacrifice, and the challenges faced by families in fulfilling societal expectations.
Where to watch: Zee 5.
Sarabjit
Directed by Omung Kumar, Sarabjit (2016), a heart-touching and emotional biographical drama revolves around the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national and farmer mistakenly imprisoned in Pakistan jail and convicted of terrorism and spying. The movie primarily focuses on the character of Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who dedicated her whole life to saving and securing her brother’s release from Pakistan. Sister Dalbir Kaur’s stellar performance as Sarabjit’s sister has touched a million hearts. Her undying love and protective nature towards her brother prove sibling love that transcends boundaries, making it a compelling watch for Raksha Bandhan.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Dear Zindagi
Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi (2016) focuses on mental health, past life and relationship problems. Kiara (Alia Bhatt), the protagonist, suffers from insomnia and meets psychologist Dr Jug (Shahrukh Khan), and from there her life changes. But the story doesn’t end here; it also focuses on sibling love and their relationships. The film offers a glimpse of the sibling bond between Alia and her younger brother, Kiddo (Rohit Saraf). The mutual respect, understanding, love, and care they express and share in this film reflect the nuances of contemporary sibling relationships. There are so many moments where the sibling stands out as a comfort and support for each other, this movie is a must-watch on special occasions like Raksha Bandhan.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Director Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakane Do (2015) delves into the complexities of a modern dysfunctional family relationship. But the best part about this movie and this family was the sizzling chemistry between siblings Kabir (Ranveer Singh) and Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who performed their hearts out. The equation and remarkable bond shared between the two in the movie are depicted genuinely and realistically. The bond reminds us of our cute fights between siblings and how both stand and support each other through family struggles, showcasing a realistic portrayal of sibling relationships in today's world.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash, was an influential choice to watch in Raksha Bandhan. The biographical sports drama is based on the life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh and his struggles in life. Milkha Singh, also known as ‘The Flying Sikh’’s character, is portrayed by none other than Farhan Akhtar, who through his realistic acting, shows the hardships and honors of the legend Milkha Singh. The best part of this movie is the sibling bond shown between Isri Kaur (Divya Dutta) and Milkha (Farhan). After their parents were killed in the partition, Isri became a second mother, she took responsibility and offered him support, love and unconditional care. She stood by him, knew his strength, and supported him in the toughest times.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Agneepath
Agneepath (2012), a film by Karan Malhotra starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, and Kanika Tiwari, portrays sibling love and powerful revenge beautifully. The character of Hrithik portrays him as a protective and caring brother who can do anything to protect and make her sister feel secure from all sorts of external problems, reflecting the deep emotional connection that defines their relationship. The film beautifully portrays the strength of sibling love amidst adversity, making it a compelling watch for Raksha Bandhan.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
If you think Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), directed by Abbas Tyrewala, is only about Jay (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia D’ Souza), then you are wrong. The Coming-of-age Film also portrays the sibling bond between Aditi and Amit (Prateek Babbar). The movie is perfect for this Raksha Bandhan as it shows the close-knit relationship between the siblings. There is a scene in the movie where Amit confesses that Aditi was her all-time best friend and no one had ever replaced her since childhood. The scene will make you emotional which portrays Amit’s love and undeniable connection towards her sister.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Bandhan
If you love 90s movies and timeless beauty, here is a beautiful suggestion to make your Rakhsha Bandhan more special. Bandhan (1998), a movie starring Salman Khan, Rambha, Jacky Shroff, and Ashwini Bhave, directed by Rajesh Malik captures the strong and pure bond between the siblings. The movie revolves around the complexities of family relationships, particularly the unbreakable bond between sibling love. Raju, (Salman Khan), the protagonist, delivers a heartfelt performance as a protective, loving and caring brother who can do anything for his sister. The emotional drama might be a few years old but the message of sibling love remains timeless making it a perfect choice for Raksha Bandhan movie night.
Where to watch: Prime Video.
Conclusion
This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the day in a new way with your sibling by watching any of these movies. Raksha Bandhan is all about sharing joy and making memories, so enjoy your heart out and don’t forget to make your sister feel special. Grab some popcorn and watch these heartwarming movies to make your day and bond stronger.