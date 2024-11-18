Writers Won't Live Forever, But Their Works Will Speak For Themselves: Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

Sahitya Akademi award-winning Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay described literature as an ever-flowing river, emphasizing its timeless nature. Speaking at the 10th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Samman, which concluded on Sunday, the 89-year-old author noted that while writers and poets may not live forever, their literary works endure, standing the test of time. Drawing a parallel, he said literature, like a river originating in the hills, continues its journey despite twists and turns. Mukhopadhyay, known for classics like Manabjamin and Manojder Adbhut Bari, highlighted the lasting impact of art, asserting that creative works transcend their creators to captivate generations.
"Literature is like a flowing river which originates from hills and keeps flowing through turns and bends but never stops. People who practice literature and arts will stop along their life's course one day but their works will continue to captivate readers for ages. Like rivers from mountains which reach the plain but never cease on their path," he said.
The 89-year-old author of acclaimed literary works like 'Manabjamin' 'Ghunpoka' and 'Manojder Adhbut Bari' said the communication with the internal self, the conscience of the writer, poet and painter gives birth to a work of art.
"The exercise of writing is fraught with pains, anguish and mental exhaustion but the overwhelming feeling and experience is one of relief, that is exhilarating, cathartic experience at the end," observed the Ananda Purashkar winner.
Mukhopadhyay said while there had been movements for literature and for arts in the past, that is conspicuously absent now.
"Movement for literature has not been witnessed in contemporary times," he said without elaborating. Those "not having much work to do" in a materialistic sense, turn out to be "poets and writers and I ask them to carry on without much worry. The world needs such people," he said in a lighter vein. Eminent poet Subodh Sarkar, who was also present, said if someone has love for literature, it will not bother him in which language that has been written - Bengali, English, Spanish whatever.
Sarkar said literary meets are important to foster love for literature, for written words among youngsters "which is becoming rare in the present age of social media."The Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsav (ABSU), curated by Oxford Bookstores, was held from November 15 to 17.
The three-day literary extravaganza brought together renowned names in Bengali literature and arts. The 14 expertly curated sessions explored diverse themes, from children's literature to politics, cinema, poetry, sports, and the centenary celebrations of prominent Bengali literary figures.
