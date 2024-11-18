Writers Won't Live Forever, But Their Works Will Speak For Themselves: Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

"Movement for literature has not been witnessed in contemporary times," he said without elaborating. Those "not having much work to do" in a materialistic sense, turn out to be "poets and writers and I ask them to carry on without much worry. The world needs such people," he said in a lighter vein. Eminent poet Subodh Sarkar, who was also present, said if someone has love for literature, it will not bother him in which language that has been written - Bengali, English, Spanish whatever.