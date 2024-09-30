The Grand Inauguration Of 11,000 Saksham Anganwadi Centres Marks The Closing Ceremony Of Poshan Maah

Saksham Anganwadi centres are upgraded facilities designed to provide better services for young children and their mothers. They come with special features that support enhanced nutrition and learning. For example, these centres will include improved infrastructure such as LED screens for educational use and water filtration systems to ensure safe drinking water. They will also offer materials for ECCE, utilise Building as a Learning Aid (BALA) paintings, and have Poshan Vatikas featuring various plants and herbs that help combat malnutrition.