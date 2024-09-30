The Grand Inauguration Of 11,000 Saksham Anganwadi Centres Marks The Closing Ceremony Of Poshan Maah

More than 11,000 Saksham Anganwadi centres were virtually inaugurated during the closing ceremony of this year's Poshan Maah campaign in Ranchi. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, aimed to enhance nutrition and early childhood care and education (ECCE) across India.
Saksham Anganwadi centres are upgraded facilities designed to provide better services for young children and their mothers. They come with special features that support enhanced nutrition and learning. For example, these centres will include improved infrastructure such as LED screens for educational use and water filtration systems to ensure safe drinking water. They will also offer materials for ECCE, utilise Building as a Learning Aid (BALA) paintings, and have Poshan Vatikas featuring various plants and herbs that help combat malnutrition.
Key officials, including Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, were anticipated at the ceremony, along with other state ministers. The event marked the conclusion of the seventh Rashtriya Poshan Maah, observed from September 1 to 30 each year.
This year's campaign focused on critical areas such as reducing anaemia, monitoring child growth, and promoting complementary feeding. It also emphasised integrating nutrition with education through the initiative "Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi." Additionally, the campaign highlighted environmental sustainability efforts, such as the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, which encourages planting trees at Anganwadi centres across the country.
Throughout the month-long campaign, various states and Union territories organised around 12 crore activities aimed at improving child nutrition and health. These efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to creating a healthier future for children and families in India.
The closing ceremony also featured an exhibition showcasing different aspects of Mission Poshan 2.0, launched in 2021. This mission continues to gain momentum through collaboration among various ministries and departments, focusing on grassroots nutrition awareness and education.
Overall, the inauguration of the Saksham Anganwadi Centres today is a crucial step toward advancing the nation’s efforts toward better nutrition and early childhood education. By upgrading these centres, the government has taken a significant step toward creating a more supportive environment for children’s growth and development. The event celebrates the collaborative efforts undertaken during Rashtriya Poshan Maah, highlighting the commitment to fostering a healthier, nourished, and empowered India for future generations to thrive in.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)