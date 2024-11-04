Blogs

Over 2 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Yamuna On Yam Dwitiya In Mathura

Thousands gather in Mathura for Yam Dwitiya, taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River to mark the sacred occasion.

Devotees taking a dip in Yamuna
Over two lakh devotees took a dip in the holy water of Yamuna river at several ghats of Mathura and Vrindavan on the occasion of 'Yam Dwitiya' on Sunday, officials said.

"A large number of siblings belonging to different age groups celebrated the festival by taking holy dip," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. He added that over two lakh devotees took a dip in Yamuna on the occasion which is celebrated on the day of Bhai Dooj. Narrating the legend of the festival, priest Kanta Chaturvedi said, "Lord Yamraj, pleased by his sister Yamuna's hospitality, granted her a boon."

"According to the boon, siblings of any age group taking a dip in the holy Yamuna river at Mathura's Vishram Ghat together on the day of  'Yam Dwitiya' will be spared from the wrath of the messengers of Lord Yam," the priest said.

 While the majority of the devotees took a dip at Vishram Ghat, those unaware of the legend took dip in Bengali Ghat, Swami Ghat, and on the other bank of Yamuna. After taking dip, they paid obeisance at the Dharmraj temple situated on the bank of Yamuna near Vishram Ghat, Dhanesh Chaturvedi, a resident of Mathura said. Siblings Geeta and Devas who came from Gorakhpur said they were glad they could take a dip in holy Yamuna together. Similarly, for siblings Rita and Subhash from Agra, in their teens, it was a revered experience.

In Lucknow, devotees worshiped Lord Chitragupta on the occasion of Yam Dwitiya. The celebrations were held at Bhagvaan Shri Chitragupta Dham Jhulelal Vatika in the state capital. Collective worship of pens and ink pots were also held. 

According to Dilip Srivastava, the programme organizer, 'chhappan bhog' prasad was offered to the deity at the temple. Pens were also distributed to the devotees along with prasad, he said. Forest and Environment Minister Arun Saxena visited the temple and wished the people of the state on the occasions of Lord Shri Chitragupt Pujan, Kalam Dawat Pujan and Bhaaidooj, the organizers said in a statement.

Yam Dwitiya, also known as Bhai Dooj, is a sacred festival symbolizing the bond between siblings, where a holy dip in the Yamuna River is believed to grant protection and blessings, honoring the legendary bond of Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna.

The Yam Dwitiya celebrations in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Lucknow show how festivals keep families close and traditions alive. For siblings, it’s a time to come together, take a holy dip, and seek blessings, inspired by the story of Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna. With thousands of people gathering at the Yamuna River and offering prayers, Yam Dwitiya reminds us of the importance of family bonds and the simple, meaningful traditions that bring comfort and joy to so many.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

