Over 2 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Yamuna On Yam Dwitiya In Mathura

While the majority of the devotees took a dip at Vishram Ghat, those unaware of the legend took dip in Bengali Ghat, Swami Ghat, and on the other bank of Yamuna. After taking dip, they paid obeisance at the Dharmraj temple situated on the bank of Yamuna near Vishram Ghat, Dhanesh Chaturvedi, a resident of Mathura said. Siblings Geeta and Devas who came from Gorakhpur said they were glad they could take a dip in holy Yamuna together. Similarly, for siblings Rita and Subhash from Agra, in their teens, it was a revered experience.