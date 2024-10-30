The Odisha government is enhancing its disaster preparedness strategy by constructing 500 more multi-purpose buildings across coastal districts to accommodate residents during natural calamities, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The initiative reflects Odisha's proactive approach to dealing with frequent cyclones and other natural disasters, which have left deep marks on the state’s history. Majhi acknowledged the challenges faced by the people since the 1999 super cyclone, which devastated the region and underscored the urgent need for infrastructure dedicated to disaster management.
At a recent state function marking Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction, Majhi highlighted the significant advancements since 1999. Back then, Odisha had only 21 cyclone shelters, but today, the state boasts 844 shelters, with plans underway to expand this number by 500. These new buildings will be designed for multi-purpose use, serving as community centers, schools, and event halls during normal times, and as evacuation shelters when disasters strike. This dual-purpose design allows these facilities to remain integral to the community year-round while ensuring they are available for emergency use during natural calamities.
To further strengthen response capabilities, Majhi announced an expansion of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), which currently has 20 teams trained for emergency rescue operations. Ten additional ODRAF teams will be formed to improve readiness and provide a quick response during disasters, enhancing safety for residents in high-risk areas.
Majhi also mentioned the crucial role of mangrove forests in disaster mitigation. Mangroves, particularly those in the Bhitarkanika National Park, have shown their value in reducing cyclone wind speeds and limiting damage to coastal areas. During the recent Cyclone Dana, which impacted the coast on October 25, the mangrove forest acted as a natural barrier, absorbing much of the storm’s impact. The state government plans to expand mangrove cover along the coast to further fortify these natural defenses, providing a sustainable layer of protection for coastal communities.
Another essential part of Odisha’s preparedness plan involves creating a central natural disaster management center in Bhubaneswar. This center will focus on coordinating efforts to manage cyclones, floods, and other recurring natural threats, serving as a hub for disaster response strategies and providing streamlined support during emergencies.
Additionally, Majhi pointed out Odisha’s progress in preparing its coastal communities for tsunamis. Currently, 26 villages are recognized as “tsunami-ready,” a certification indicating robust preparedness and resilience strategies. Plans are underway to expand this initiative to include 381 villages along the coastline, helping more communities achieve readiness through dedicated resources, evacuation protocols, and training.
These efforts highlight Odisha’s commitment to proactive disaster management, ensuring that infrastructure, natural defenses, and community preparedness all play key roles in safeguarding the lives and well-being of its residents. Through ongoing investments and strategic planning, Odisha aims to set a benchmark for disaster resilience.
