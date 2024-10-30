At a recent state function marking Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction, Majhi highlighted the significant advancements since 1999. Back then, Odisha had only 21 cyclone shelters, but today, the state boasts 844 shelters, with plans underway to expand this number by 500. These new buildings will be designed for multi-purpose use, serving as community centers, schools, and event halls during normal times, and as evacuation shelters when disasters strike. This dual-purpose design allows these facilities to remain integral to the community year-round while ensuring they are available for emergency use during natural calamities.