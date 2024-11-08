NSDC And TCS Launch National Proficiency Test For Skill Certification

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and TCS iON have partnered to launch a National Proficiency Test (NPT) aimed at assessing skill levels and providing industry-recognized certifications for job seekers, students, and professionals across India. This initiative, announced on Friday, is designed to enhance employability by equipping candidates with certifications that meet industry standards.
The NPT will be held monthly and is accessible nationwide, allowing candidates to attempt the test multiple times if needed. Structured into two components—a Test of Knowledge and a Test of Application—the NPT evaluates both theoretical understanding and practical application, providing participants with a comprehensive skills assessment. This unique approach enables individuals to demonstrate their proficiency to potential employers, thereby boosting their career prospects and potentially leading to higher salary packages.
NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari emphasized that the NSDC-TCS iON agreement represents more than just a partnership; it is a step toward a larger movement focused on making India’s workforce more employable. “This agreement is the beginning of a movement for enhanced employability, allowing every Indian to get their skills assessed and certified according to industry standards and requirements,” he remarked. Tiwari explained that by aligning the proficiency test with industry needs, the program ensures participants are equipped not only for employment but also for long-term career success.
The initial rollout of the NPT will cover five key sectors: banking and financial services, digital, manufacturing, sales and marketing, and human resources, spanning a total of 25 competencies. Candidates interested in taking the test can register via the TCS iON platform or the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal. Upon successfully passing the test, participants will receive a joint certification from NSDC and TCS, a mark of skill recognition designed to hold value in various industries.
Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON, highlighted that the test is open to individuals of all ages, with no upper age limit for applicants. However, a fee of Rs 799 will be charged per test attempt. Ramaswamy explained that this fee reflects the costs associated with skill-based testing, which often involves more complex assessments than standard academic exams.
Participants who complete the NPT will receive a Proficiency Score that reflects their knowledge and skills. This score can be used to access exclusive job listings on the TCS iON platform, offering candidates direct opportunities to connect with employers looking for verified, skilled professionals.
This collaborative effort between NSDC and TCS iON aims to create a standardized skill assessment tool that not only prepares individuals for immediate job opportunities but also empowers them to advance in their careers in alignment with evolving industry demands. The NPT is expected to become a valuable resource for professionals seeking recognition and advancement based on validated skills.
