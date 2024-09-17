Monkeypox Explained: Symptoms, Causes, And Recent Cases In India

The virus primarily spreads through close contact with infected animals, such as rodents or primates, and in rare cases, through human-to-human transmission. Transmission can occur through:

Direct contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, or contaminated surfaces.

Respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Consuming meat from an infected animal that hasn't been cooked properly.

The incubation period for monkeypox is around 7-14 days, and symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and characteristic skin rashes or lesions.