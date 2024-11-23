Blogs

Kaziranga National Park To Showcase The 12th International Tourism Mart In Assam

The ITM, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to highlight the immense tourism potential of India's northeastern region.

Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park
The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) will be held from November 26 to 29 in Assam, with the iconic Kaziranga National Park (KNP) as its centerpiece. This globally recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, will serve as the backdrop for this significant event, emphasizing Assam's commitment to sustainable tourism.

The ITM, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to highlight the immense tourism potential of India's northeastern region. This year's event gains additional significance as it coincides with the golden jubilee of Kaziranga National Park and the recent UNESCO World Heritage status granted to the Ahom dynasty's Moidams in Charaideo district, marking the first cultural heritage site from the northeast to receive this honor.

Set in the heart of Assam, the ITM will bring together tourism businesses and stakeholders from the eight northeastern states, collectively known as "Astalakshmi" for their cultural richness and biodiversity. Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, along with nearly 400 participants, including domestic and international tour operators, government officials, and influencers from countries like Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia, are expected to attend.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, emphasized India's focus on sustainable tourism at a pre-event briefing. The event will align with global efforts, such as the inclusion of "Climate Action in Tourism" in the UN Climate Change COP29 agenda, underscoring tourism's role in combating climate change.

Spread across 430 square kilometers in Golaghat, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts, Kaziranga National Park is a sanctuary for diverse wildlife, including tigers, elephants, panthers, bears, and over a thousand bird species. Its conservation success story, saving the one-horned rhinoceros from near extinction, has earned it recognition for its Outstanding Universal Value.

The event offers a variety of activities to immerse participants in the region's cultural and natural heritage. Key features include state government presentations, panel discussions, cultural evenings, live music, and food demonstrations. te governments, panel discussions, cultural evenings, live music, and food demonstrations. Technical visits to key sites, such as Charaideo Moidam, Hathikuli Tea Estate, and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park, will provide attendees with an on-ground experience of Assam’s heritage

The ITM will present the northeast's rich culinary diversity along with a dedicated Northeast Bazaar. Sustainability will be a central theme, incorporating energy-efficient practices and eliminating single-use plastics in line with the Ministry of Tourism's "Travel for Life" initiative.

After the successful editions in Shillong (2023) and Aizawl (2022), the Kaziranga ITM aims to enhance the northeast's reputation as a top destination for domestic and international tourists, combining environmental conservation with cultural festivities.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed.)

