Ghana Misses Africa Cup Of Nations For First Time Since 2004

Ghana’s two-decade-long streak of participating in the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end on Friday after a 1-1 draw against Angola in their penultimate Group F qualifying match. The result ensured that the Black Stars, four-time champions of the tournament, will not feature in the 2024 edition to be held in Morocco.
Playing at Talatona, Ghana took an early lead when Jordan Ayew curled in a brilliant free kick in the 18th minute, showcasing his experience and class. Angola, already qualified, remained resilient and pressed for an equalizer. Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen made a critical save by stopping M’Bala Nzola’s penalty, but Angola’s persistence paid off in the second half. Felicio Milson’s well-placed pass allowed Zini to level the score in the 64th minute.
The result leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group F with only three points from five matches, a significant fall for a team that has been one of the most consistent participants in Africa’s premier football tournament. Ghana needed a win to keep its slim qualification hopes alive but now requires a near-miracle in the final round.
For Ghana to qualify, they must defeat Niger on Monday while relying on Angola to beat Sudan. However, Niger, currently on four points, has a stronger goal difference than Sudan (seven points) and is better positioned to advance as group runners-up behind Angola, who lead the group with 13 points.
Elsewhere in the qualifiers, Comoros made headlines by securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Gambia, with Myziane Maolida scoring in the final minute. This marks only the second time the island nation has qualified for the Africa Cup.
Friday’s matches also confirmed the participation of Zambia, Mali, and Zimbabwe in the tournament. They join a growing list of qualified nations, including Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon, who secured their spots on Thursday. Nigeria’s qualification was clinched through a late equalizer by Victor Osimhen in a 1-1 draw against Benin.
Top teams such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, and defending champions Ivory Coast had already sealed their places. With five spots still up for grabs, the final qualifying matches, scheduled through Tuesday, promise to deliver more drama as teams fight for a place in the 24-team tournament.
