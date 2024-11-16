Blogs

Decline In Indian Students Applying To UK Universities: Report

UK universities see a 20% drop in Indian applicants, raising concerns over financial stability in higher education.

Decline In Indian Students Applying To UK Universities: Report
Indian students are showing a declining interest in applying to UK universities, further straining financial stability in the UK higher education sector, according to a new report by the Office for Students (OfS). The analysis, based on UK Home Office data, reveals a significant 20.4% drop in Indian student numbers, from 139,914 in 2022–23 to 111,329 in 2023–24.

Indian student groups in the UK attribute the decline to limited job opportunities, economic challenges, and safety concerns amid recent anti-immigration riots. “Students face multiple hurdles, including restrictive visa policies and growing uncertainty around post-study prospects,” said Amit Tiwari, President of the Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK.

The OfS report highlights broader trends, noting an 11.8% decline in overall international student acceptances. Nigerian students saw an even sharper drop, with a 44.6% decrease in Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issuances. These declines pose significant risks for universities that rely heavily on tuition from countries like India, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

According to OfS, if current trends persist without corrective actions, the sector could face a GBP 3.4 billion reduction in net income by 2025–26, with 72% of universities potentially operating at a deficit. This financial strain underscores the urgent need for a more sustainable model to attract and retain international students.

The UK government’s recent decision to ban foreign students from bringing dependents has exacerbated the issue. “The inability to bring partners, coupled with economic hardships and rising anti-immigration sentiment, has made studying in the UK less appealing,” Tiwari noted. This policy shift is seen as a significant deterrent for prospective Indian students, who had surpassed Chinese nationals in recent years as the largest group granted UK study visas.

The Graduate Route post-study work visa, designed to enhance employability prospects, remains a key attraction. However, ongoing confusion over its future, coupled with higher skilled worker salary thresholds, has added to student concerns. “The lack of clarity around post-study work opportunities, misinformation about safety, and limited employability support are major issues,” said Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK.

To address the decline, experts emphasize the need for universities to enhance their employability programs and better communicate their offerings in India. “Investing in employability support and outcome-oriented programs is essential for UK universities to remain competitive,” Arora added.

The combination of restrictive immigration policies, economic challenges, and safety concerns increasingly threatens the UK’s appeal as a top destination for Indian students. Without immediate and proactive interventions, both students and universities risk significant setbacks in a historically strong academic partnership.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

