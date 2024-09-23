Blogs

Climate Group Pushes For Urgent Action To Tax Oil And Gas Imports

The Climate Group is urging countries to take quick action on climate change. At the opening of Climate Week NYC, an annual event in New York City, the group called for taxing oil and gas imports to fund cleaner energy and to remove barriers that slow down renewable energy growth.

Climate Group Protest
Climate Group Pushes For Urgent Action To Tax Oil And Gas Imports
info_icon

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our world today. It’s driven by the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, primarily from human activities like burning fossil fuels. These fossil fuels release large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere when burned, leading to a rise in the Earth’s temperature. Oil and gas imports power our cars, industries, and homes, but they also add to climate change by increasing these harmful gases. Reducing dependence on these fuels is crucial for protecting our planet for future generations.

The Climate Group's Call for Action

The Climate Group is urging countries to take quick action on climate change. At the opening of Climate Week NYC, an annual event in New York City, the group called for taxing oil and gas imports to fund cleaner energy and to remove barriers that slow down renewable energy growth. They also pointed out the need to reduce methane emissions, which is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes greatly to global warming.

Climate Week NYC, organized by the Climate Group with the United Nations, brings together leaders, businesses, and activists to speed up global climate efforts. This year, the Climate Group shared a seven-point plan to help the world stay on track with climate goals.

The Urgency of Climate Action

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite the rapidly growing usage of renewable energy and electric cars, the global rate of carbon emissions is still too high. Even after working dedicatedly to improve the climate change situation, the United States was only able to reduce its carbon emissions by 1.9%, in the year 2023.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, said that while long-term goals are important, we need real action now. "We can’t keep making big promises and then not fully follow through," she said. The group is asking G20 countries to agree on a tax for oil and gas imports, cut methane emissions quickly, and make renewable energy easier to develop.

Methane has more than 80 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide over 20 years and is a big part of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution. The Climate Group also wants to create a global agency to track and reduce methane leaks.

They are also pushing for fair compensation for workers leaving coal-based industries and calling for a ban on old coal-based steel furnaces. They encourage switching to electric furnaces and using green hydrogen for steel production.

The Climate Group's Recommendations

The group wants governments and businesses to focus on buying low-carbon products and using renewable energy. They also suggest businesses aim for a 5% boost in efficiency by upgrading buildings and using electric vehicles. The message is clear: bold and fast action is needed to fight climate change before it’s too late.

With these continuous efforts and the implementation of the same, we can hold on to hope for the future of our planet. The message of the Climate group is clear, bold and fast actions are required to get a grip of climate change. Committed efforts are essential to create lasting change and protect our environment before it’s too late.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  2. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  3. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: MBSG 1-2 NEUFC; Second Half Underway
  2. Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle United's EFL Cup Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon
  3. North Korea Win Record-Equalling Third Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup
  4. Barcelona Team News: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Set For Knee Surgery And Long Spell Out
  5. Premier League 2024-25 Matchday 5: Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  2. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  5. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Badlapur Rape Case Accuse Akshay Shinde Shoots Himself While In Police Custody
  2. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
  3. The River Refugees Of The Ganga
  4. 'The Manipur Conflict Is A Clash Of Multiple Nationalisms' | Samrat Choudhury Interview
  5. How Mumbai Samachar Weathered Emergency Storm 
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  2. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  3. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  4. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 180, Deadliest Attack So Far
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights