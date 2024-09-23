Climate Group Pushes For Urgent Action To Tax Oil And Gas Imports

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our world today. It’s driven by the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, primarily from human activities like burning fossil fuels. These fossil fuels release large amounts of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere when burned, leading to a rise in the Earth’s temperature. Oil and gas imports power our cars, industries, and homes, but they also add to climate change by increasing these harmful gases. Reducing dependence on these fuels is crucial for protecting our planet for future generations.