Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong emphasized the importance of fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between India and China.

China Welcomes More Indian Companies Amid Growing Economic Ties
China has expressed its readiness to welcome more Indian companies into its market, according to Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong. Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Xu emphasized the importance of fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between India and China. He highlighted that a "sound" business environment for Chinese firms in India is crucial for enhancing bilateral economic ties.

Xu's remarks come at a time when the relationship between the two nations has been strained due to the ongoing border tensions in eastern Ladakh. India has maintained that until peace is restored in the border regions, it will not be possible to normalize ties with China. Despite these political and military challenges, the Chinese envoy emphasized that both nations must continue to view each other’s development and strategic intentions in a balanced manner. He encouraged both sides to “firmly steer bilateral ties in the right direction” and to accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns.

"We need to properly handle differences through dialogue," Xu stated, adding that promoting exchanges and cooperation at all levels across various fields will prevent any single incident from derailing their broader partnership. This diplomatic approach aims to address long-standing issues through peaceful means while keeping economic collaboration intact.

Xu avoided direct references to the military standoff but focused on the need to enhance business and cultural exchanges between the two nations. His remarks reflect a broader push from China to foster cooperation despite the political and security concerns that have intensified over the past few years.

One of the significant areas of cooperation highlighted by Xu is trade. He pointed out that China has become India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume reaching 136.2 billion USD in the past year. The envoy expressed optimism that more Indian commodities could enter the Chinese market and more Indian enterprises could invest in China. This would help balance trade and further strengthen economic ties. However, Xu also mentioned the scrutiny that Chinese firms have faced in India following the border row, signaling that smoother operations for Chinese companies in India are equally important for maintaining a healthy economic relationship.

"We welcome more Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market and more Indian enterprises to invest in China. It is hoped that the Indian side could provide a sound business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India," the envoy said.

Apart from economic ties, Xu expressed China’s willingness to advance cooperation with India in fields like science, technology, education, culture, and tourism. He noted that since last year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to Indians, facilitating greater people-to-people exchanges. The ambassador called for India to take similar positive steps, such as resuming direct flights and easing visa processes for Chinese citizens, which would enhance collaboration at various levels.

The ambassador's message was clear that despite geopolitical challenges, China remains committed to strengthening its relationship with India, particularly in trade and cultural exchanges. Xu's statements signal China’s intent to promote deeper economic collaboration, which could potentially pave the way for improved diplomatic relations in the long term.

(The content has been reworked from the PTI feed.)

