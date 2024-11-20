Blogs

AR Rahman And Wife Saira Banu Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and wife Saira Banu announce their separation after 29 years of marriage.

AR Rahman And Wife Saira Banu
AR Rahman And Wife Saira Banu
Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have decided to separate after 29 years of marriage. The announcement was made through their lawyer, Vandana Shah, who released a statement on their behalf.

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A R Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship," the statement read.

The couple acknowledged the challenges they faced and the toll it took on their marriage. "Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the joint statement added.

Rahman, 57, and Saira Banu, who got married in 1995, are parents to three children—daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman expressed his feelings about the separation with a poetic note:
"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

Their son, Ameen, also shared a message on Instagram Stories, requesting privacy during this time. "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

Saira Banu initially shared a separate statement, followed by the couple's joint one. They described the separation as a decision that comes with "pain and agony" and asked the public for "privacy and understanding as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

This announcement marks the end of a nearly three-decade-long marriage, with the couple emphasizing mutual respect and a hope for dignity as they move forward.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed)

