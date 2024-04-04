Instructions

First of all, get the neem flowers ready. If you are using fresh neem flowers, clean them thoroughly under the running water and tap them dry. If using dried neem flowers, put them in water for a few minutes to soften them.



In a small bowl, dissolve the jaggery in enough water to make a jaggery syrup (1 cup of water is a good quantity). Strain the syrup to eliminate any impurities so that it becomes clear and set it aside.



Take a little pod of tamarind and soak the same in hot water for about 10 minutes. Squeeze and strain the tamarind pulp to get the juice.



In a mixing bowl, put together the mango pulp, green chilies, and half the raw neem leaves.



Combine the tamarind water with the jaggery syrup into the bowl. Combine all the ingredients together with a whisk.



Finally, bring the contents of the pot to the boiling point and add salt as per your taste. Adjust the seasoning accordingly.



Give the Ugadi Pachadi about 15-20 minutes to sit in order to bring out all the flavors.



By now your Ugadi Pachadi should have completed the cooking process and can now be served. Indulge in this tasty and symbolic dish as part of your festive Ugadi.