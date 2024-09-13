5 Unique Navratri Recipes That Are A Twist On The Classics

Navratri is a nine-night festival where people worship the deity of the goddess Durga, the festival is full of devotion and enjoyment. Spiritually people prepare for it and it is also a time for food, especially vrat delicacies which have a lot of significance. But with time food trends change and hence ‘fusion’ is the new way of dining while taking Navratri's taste buds into consideration. For those of you out there trying to find some new twists this festive season, here are some fusion dishes with traditional appeal but modern twist.