5 Unique Navratri Recipes That Are A Twist On The Classics

Celebrate Navratri with a twist! Try fusion dishes that combine traditional vrat favorites with contemporary culinary trends. Get inspired now!

Navratri is a nine-night festival where people worship the deity of the goddess Durga, the festival is full of devotion and enjoyment. Spiritually people prepare for it and it is also a time for food, especially vrat delicacies which have a lot of significance. But with time food trends change and hence ‘fusion’ is the new way of dining while taking Navratri's taste buds into consideration. For those of you out there trying to find some new twists this festive season, here are some fusion dishes with traditional appeal but modern twist.

Sabudana Sushi Rolls

Sabudana or tapioca pearls are commonly used during Navratri, either in the preparation of khichdi or vadas. As a variation, you can try Sabudana Sushi Rolls. The pearls are washed and steamed to create a chewy texture which is quite similar to sushi rice. These can be refilled with fresh vegetables such as cucumber, carrots, and avocado, wrapped in nori sheets, and accompanied with a yogurt dip against the conventional soy sauce. This is one of the fasting dishes that have been given a sushi twist, but it maintains the flavors of the traditional vrat dishes.

Kuttu Flour Tacos

Among all kinds of flours, Kuttu (buckwheat) flour is most prominent during Navratri, and majorly used to prepare pooris or rotis. Perhaps you could try turning this into a taco shell. This Mexican favourite is best made using kuttu flour and served with navratri compliant garnishes of aloo, paneer or a tangy cucumber and peanut filling. Top with a tangy yogurt sauce and fresh coriander for a crunchy, flavorful dish that is a unique mix of Mexican and Indian cuisines.

Quinoa Upma

For Navratri, people prefer to eat sabudana khichdi, but by replacing sabudana with quinoa, one can consume a healthier version that has more protein and is gluten-free. Boil quinoa in water with cumin, black pepper and green chilies, then add boiled potatoes, peanuts and chopped fresh coriander to it. Quinoa Upma is a perfect balance of modern superfood with traditional Indian flavors, making it a nourishing dish to sustain you during your fast.

Coconut and Makhana Pudding

Makhana (fox nuts) is a popular snack eaten during fasts and can be roasted or used to prepare the sweet dish kheer. A mouth-watering Coconut and Makhana Pudding will give you the desired fusion for a dessert. Roast the makhana to golden brown and mix with coconut milk, green cardamom, and jaggery to make a smooth and velvety pudding. Serve hot topped with smashed flakes of unsweetened coconut and strands of saffron. This dish combines the flavors of Indian kheer and tropical coconut, which will be ideal for completing your Navratri dinner.

Sama Rice Risotto

Sama rice also known as barnyard millet is used in preparation of Navratri khichdi. To modernize it up a little, you may want to attempt making Sama Rice Risotto. However, for the colourful millet, cook it with vegetable stock conforming to vrat then add some grated paneer for the creamy touch. Combine sautéed vegetables such as carrots, spinach, and zucchini to complete a delicious and filling serving. This dish marries well the classic Italian risotto texture with the wholesome flavours of Indian fasting foods.

Thus, fusion cuisine during Navratri enables one to have a tasty festival whilst satisfying an adventurous palate. Here we present five delicious recipes that do not violate the principles of fasting but are also as tasty and appealing as any other modern feast. It does not matter whether you have a penchant for tacos or sushi, all these dishes are guaranteed to provide a burst of flavors and incorporate the essence of Navratri.

