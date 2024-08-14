Brand Studio

5 Significant Parsi Temples In Asia: Locations, History, And Visiting Hours

This article focuses on the five significant Parsi temples: giving information about their introductions, geo-locations, the nearest airports to the temples, and the temples’ visiting times.

Parsi Temples In Asia
Baku Ateshgah (Fire Temple)
Central Asia, popular for its beautiful culture and rich history, also holds several Parsi temples. These are holy places as proof of a rich Parsi background and Zoroastrianism, which originated many centuries ago.

1. Baku Ateshgah (Fire Temple)

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Introduction: The Baku Ateshgah, also known as the Fire Temple of Baku, is a religious temple located in the Surakhani suburb of Baku, Azerbaijan. It was a pilgrimage site for Zoroastrians, Hindus, and Sikhs due to the natural gas fire that burns eternally on the site.

Nearest Airport: Heydar Aliyev International Airport (GYD), Baku

Temple Timings: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

2. Chak Chak (Pir-e Sabz)

Chak Chak
Location: Near Ardakan, Yazd Province, Iran

Introduction: Chak Chak, also known as Pir-e Sabz, is one of the most revered Zoroastrian pilgrimage sites in Iran. Nestled in the mountains, it is known for its holy shrine and the legend of Nikbanou, the daughter of the last pre-Islamic ruler.

Nearest Airport: Yazd Shahid Sadooghi Airport (AZD), Yazd

Temple Timings: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

3. Maneckji Seth Agiary, Mumbai

Maneckji Seth Agiary
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra Province

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra Province

Introduction: The Maneckji Seth Agiary, built in 1735, is the second-oldest Zoroastrian fire temple (or agiary, Gujarati for "house of fire") in Mumbai, India. The oldest is the Banaji Limji Agiary, established in 1709. Like all Zoroastrian temples, entry is restricted to Parsis only. The temple's architecture features a blend of Persian and Greek Revival styles, with two lamassus guarding its entrance

Nearest Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Temple Timings: unknown.

4. Zoroastrian Centre, London, UK

Zoroastrian Centre
Location: Rayners Lane, Harrow, London, United Kingdom

Introduction: This Zoroastrian Centre was once a cinema theater in the past. After being shut down for about four years, the building housing Ace Cinema was reopened for business as the Grosvenor Cine/Bar Experience nightclub and then the Studio Warehouse nightclub only. It was later sold in 2000 to the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe which then utilized it as their chapel and administrative head office in Europe. The building has, however, undergone some remodeling and restoration to its present.

Nearest Airport: Heathrow Airport for approximately 15 kilometers.

Temple Timings: Opens at 4:30 AM

5. Arbab Rustam Guiv Dar-E-Mehr, New York

Arbab Rustam Guiv Dar-E-Mehr
Location: Pomona New York United States of America

Introduction: The Arbab Rustam Guiv Dar-e-Mehr is a place of worship for Zoroastrians- Parsis and Iranians of North America.

Nearest Airport: New York Kennedy International Airport (56 km); Newark Liberty International Airport (50 km)

Temple Timings: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

All the Parsi temples that are located in different parts of the world are not only religious institutions but also centers of culture and community which play an important role in keeping the spirit of Zoroastrianism alive. Every structure has a historical background that narrates the story behind Parsis and explains the reasons for their existence. Likewise, whether in modern India and Iran or in the North American and European Indian expatriate communities where NRIs settle, these temples are historical and cultural bridges and guides through time for ensuing generations.

