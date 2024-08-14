5 Significant Parsi Temples In Asia: Locations, History, And Visiting Hours

All the Parsi temples that are located in different parts of the world are not only religious institutions but also centers of culture and community which play an important role in keeping the spirit of Zoroastrianism alive. Every structure has a historical background that narrates the story behind Parsis and explains the reasons for their existence. Likewise, whether in modern India and Iran or in the North American and European Indian expatriate communities where NRIs settle, these temples are historical and cultural bridges and guides through time for ensuing generations.