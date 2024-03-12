As the festival of Ramadan is here, we have curated a list of 5 distinctive recipes you must try this year on Ramadan, if you have not already. From Arabian Desserts to traditional Kashmiri beverages, while these dishes are a delicious way to indulge in the festival spirit, these symphonies of spices, aromas, and textures can be enjoyed by everyone.
Sheer Khurma
Total Time: 40 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Calories count: 515 calories approximately
The term Sheer Khurma translates to Milk and Dates in Persian Language. Date fruit is a common food in the Arabian Desert region, and it is believed that in earlier times, during the festival of Ramadan, people would break their fast with dates and milk. Sheer Khurma is a celebratory dish for many occasions like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Here is the recipe for this creamy, comforting, and timeless traditional delicacy.
Ingredients:
1 cup vermicelli
1 liter full-fat milk
1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup chopped dates
1/4 cup chopped almonds
1/4 cup chopped cashews
1/4 cup chopped pistachios
1/4 cup raisins
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
A pinch of saffron strands (soaked in warm milk)
Chopped dry fruits for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
Heat 1-2 tablespoons of ghee in a large pan.
Add vermicelli to the pan and roast till it turns golden brown. Keep stirring to ensure even roasting.
Preparing Sheer Khurma: In another pan, heat more ghee, add chopped nuts, and sauté until they turn golden brown.
Add chopped dates and continue to sauté until they soften.
Now gradually pour milk into the pan and let it boil.
Reduce the heat once the milk starts boiling, lower the flame, and let it simmer for about 10-20 minutes, keep stirring in between.
Add the roasted vermicelli to the milk pan and let it cook until the vermicelli turns soft and the milk thickens.
Now add some sugar to the mix, as per your taste preference.
Pour cardamom powder and saffron-soaked milk into the mixture and mix it well.
Chopped dry fruits including pistachios, almonds, cashews, and raisins can be added for the garnishing.
Let the Sheer Khurma on the heat for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to melt.
Turn off the heat and serve Sheer Khurma warm, with dry fruits garnishing as desired.
Enjoy this delightful sweet dish.
Enjoy this delightful sweet dish.
Haleem
Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes
Serving Size: 6 servings
Calories Count: 350 kcal approximately (depending on meat type)
In its most basic form, Haleem is believed to have originated in Arabia. The recipe primarily consisted of wheat and meat, cooked thoroughly for long periods. In our country, India, the city of Hyderabad is known for its famous Haleem, more like Hyderabadi Haleem. This slow-cooking stew is perfect for breaking fast during Ramadan.
Ingredients:
1 cup broken wheat
1/2 cup whole wheat
1/4 cup barley
1/4 cup lentils (urad dal)
1/4 cup yellow split peas (chana dal)
1/4 cup split red lentils (masoor dal)
1/4 cup rice
1/2 kg boneless meat (chicken, mutton, or beef), cut into small pieces
2 large onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup cooking oil or ghee
2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon red chili powder
1 teaspoon garam masala
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)
Fresh mint leaves, chopped (for garnish)
Ginger slices (for garnish)
Lemon wedges (for serving)
Instructions:
Thoroughly wash and soak broken wheat, whole wheat, barley, lentils, split peas, and rice in water for 2 hours.
In a large pot, combine the soaked grains and cook them until they turn mushy. You can also add some water to ease up the process while cooking. (You can use a hand blender to blend the cooked grains into a paste)
In another pot, add ginger-garlic paste and cook the meat, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt until the meat is tender and fully cooked.
Frying Onions:
Heat up some oil/ghee and fry sliced onions till they turn golden brown. Set them aside once done.
Add cooked meat to the blended grains pot and mix well on low flame. Stir the mixture to avoid sticking.
Add water to adjust the consistency/ Haleem should have a thick, porridge-like consistency.
Turn off the flame once cooked and garnish it with fried onions, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, and ginger slices.
Serve hot, garnished Haleem can be served with naan or rice.
Enjoy this hearty and nutritious Haleem! Remember that the calorie count is an estimate and may vary based on specific ingredients and serving sizes. Adjust the recipe to suit your preferences.
Keema Samosa
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
A crispy golden parcel with savory and flavourful minced chicken, it is a delicious combination of flavors and texture.
Ingredients:
For the Samosa Dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup ghee or oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
Water (for kneading)
For the Keema Filling:
250g minced meat (chicken, mutton, or beef)
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Oil (for frying)
Instructions:
Combine 2 Cups of all-purpose flour, salt, and ghee (or oil) in a large mixing bowl.
Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth and firm dough.
Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
Keema Filling:
Heat up some oil in a pan and fry chopped onions until the onions are caramelized.
Add 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.
Add minced meat and cook until it changes color.
Toss chopped tomatoes, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt into the pan. Let it cook until the tomatoes are soft and the oil is separated.
Throw in some fresh coriander leaves and cook for an extra 2-3 minutes.
Turn off the heat and let the keema filling cool.
Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.
Flatten each ball into a thin oval or round shape, resembling a small chapati.
Cut the chapati in half to create two semi-circles.
Form a cone shape by folding the semi-circle and sealing the edges with water.
Now fill the cone with the keema filling and seal the open edge to form a triangular samosa.
Heat some oil in a deep pan for frying.
Fry the samosas until they are golden brown and crispy.
Once golden brown, remove the samosas and drain the excess oil on a paper towel.
Keema Samosas are ready to be served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
Kashmiri Chai - Pink Tea
Total Time: 40 minutes
Kashmiri tea is believed to be native to the Kashmir Valley, as even though similar versions of teas can be found in Central Asia and Ladakh, Kashmiri tea has an adapted recipe. It is a beloved beverage of Kashmir and nearby areas due to its rich aromatic flavor and unique color.
Ingredients:
2 cups water
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons loose Kashmiri tea leaves
4-5 green cardamom pods, crushed
1 small piece of cinnamon
3-4 cloves
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Sugar to taste
Crushed almonds and pistachios (for garnish)
Instructions:
In a pot, add 2 cups of water and let it boil.
Now add Kashmiri tea leaves, crushed cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves to the pot.
Let it boil on low heat for 15-20 minutes until the water is infused with the tea and spices.
Turn off the heat and strain the tea mixture into another pot, discarding the tea leaves and spices.
Add 2 cups of milk to the strained tea.
Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce the heat.
Now add ¼ teaspoon of baking soda to the boiling tea, it will turn the tea pink in color.
For another 10-15 minutes, let the tea simmer on a low flame, stirring occasionally.
Now add some sugar to the tea, as per your taste, and stir the mixture until the sugar dissolves.
Froth the tea using a hand-blender, until it becomes creamy and pink.
Turn off the flame and serve the Kashmiri chai in cups, garnish it with crushed almonds and pistachios.
Shami Kebab
A dish that is believed to have emerged from the royal kitchens of the Mughals is Shami Kebab. This flavourful blend of ground meat, lentils, and spices creates a popular street food and main course in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Ingredients:
1 cup minced meat (mutton or beef)
1/2 cup split Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked for 2-3 hours
1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped
2 green chilies, chopped
1-inch piece of ginger, grated
3-4 cloves of garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon red chili powder
1 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
1 egg (optional)
Oil for frying
Instructions:
Take a pressure cooker and combine meat, soaked split Bengal gram (chana dal), chopped onion, green chilies, grated ginger, minced garlic, turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt.
Now add water to the cooker, enough to cover the contents, and cook it for 3-4 whistles.
When the mixture is cooked, drain all the excess water from the mixture. A small amount of water can be reserved for grinding.
Let the mixture cool off, and then transfer the contents to a food processor. Grind it till it turns into a smooth paste
Once reached the desired consistency, pour the mixture into a bowl and mix with chopped fresh coriander leaves.
You can also add a beaten egg to the mixture for binding.
Divide the mixture into small portions and make small round oval kebabs
Now heat some oil in a pan for frying.
Fry the kebabs until they turn golden brown on both sides.
Transfer the cooked kebabs to a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.
Tasty Shami Kebabs are ready to be served with fresh mint chutney.