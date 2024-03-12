Combine 2 Cups of all-purpose flour, salt, and ghee (or oil) in a large mixing bowl.

Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth and firm dough.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

Keema Filling:

Heat up some oil in a pan and fry chopped onions until the onions are caramelized.

Add 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

Add minced meat and cook until it changes color.

Toss chopped tomatoes, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt into the pan. Let it cook until the tomatoes are soft and the oil is separated.

Throw in some fresh coriander leaves and cook for an extra 2-3 minutes.

Turn off the heat and let the keema filling cool.

Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

Flatten each ball into a thin oval or round shape, resembling a small chapati.

Cut the chapati in half to create two semi-circles.

Form a cone shape by folding the semi-circle and sealing the edges with water.

Now fill the cone with the keema filling and seal the open edge to form a triangular samosa.

Heat some oil in a deep pan for frying.

Fry the samosas until they are golden brown and crispy.

Once golden brown, remove the samosas and drain the excess oil on a paper towel.