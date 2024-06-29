The Luminous Voice Of An Enslaved Character

When “Miss Watson’s big nigger” Jim learns that his owner is going to sell him, he runs off from the plantation hoping to escape to Illinois, a free State. Jim chances upon Huckleberry Finn who is running away from his drunkard and abusive father. The duo band together and set on a meandering journey full of perilous adventures along the Mississippi river. They travel at night while hiding during the day, because, in addition to being a runaway slave, Jim is accused of Huck’s murder and there is a lucrative bounty on his head. Their uncommon companionship compels Huck Finn to deeply reflect on the legal and moral validity of Jim’s servitude, which the boy gives voice to in the first person in The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. But Jim is portrayed as a dim-witted ignorant slave who indulges in witchcrafts and lacks lucidity of thought and speech. Big Jim never grows up cognitively. “You can’t learn a nigger to argue,” Huck claims with an air of condescension. Such disparaging and stereotypical remarks, not least the (ab)use of the “N” word, abound in the novel.