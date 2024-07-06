Seasons Of Waiting: Review Of 'An Unholy Drought'

This is the second book in Madhulika Liddle’s Delhi Quartet following on the heels of the Garden of Heaven. This book takes up the story of Shahgufta’s son Danish who is totally on his own with no family and friends and who earns a living as a script through unethical means forced on him by the only person he thinks could be a friend. From Danish the narrative moves to Qasim and then to Zubair and Nadeem. The stories of the family line are told by the menfolk who all have their own way of coping with life. In between is the story of a drought in which history is being penned where people are reduced to cannibalism by famine.