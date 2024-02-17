Book Review: 'Wound Is The Shelter'; A Poetry Of Resistance

Wound is the Shelter is a collection of poems originally written in Bangla and translated into English by Angshuman Kar himself. The title “Wound is the Shelter” is rather evocative. The wound may refer to a scar, an injury, mutilation, distress, or anguish, and the metaphor goes beyond. The “wound” may be a tool for healing and self-care in the face of the grim realities and injustice. In Kar’s gem of a collection, “wound” or despair leads to resilience and hope and that is what seems to captivate the reader.

Kar, who has served as the Secretary of the Eastern Region of Sahitya Akademi is currently a Professor of the Department of English and Culture Studies, at the University of Burdwan. Awarded several prestigious awards, his poetry, for decades, has always ushered hope in a world of turmoil. His poetry has expressed a wide range of human experiences, from love and loss to political crisis and social injustice. In his poems, Kar highlights the importance of empathy. His poetry is often a poetry of conflict---whether interpersonal, societal, or internal. His poems explore the tensions, struggles, and contradictions that are inherent to the human experience as his poems continue to champion the cause of human dignity.

“Wound is the Shelter” is built on paradoxes and contradictions and Kar almost resolves most of the conflicts by the end of his poems. At times he deliberately leaves them open-ended; the conflict is not resolved, the wound is further revealed and we realise healing, or the process of healing will have to come from within. It cannot be superficially cured.

Through a medical metaphor of a wound, Kar’s poetry evokes emotion and connects with the reader on a deeper level, for him like any great poet, poetry is a powerful medium for conveying historical experiences and memories and language is a very powerful medium to express that.

Some poems in Wound is the Shelter dramatise a conflict and at times they are resolved through a climax or turning point. At times such conflicts are left unresolved, creating tension and anticipation. Whether it is anger, fear, love, or despair---the subtle use of irony and paradox, creates that unnerving conflict within the poem, challenging the reader’s expectations and assumptions. Often towards the end of his poems, a significant shift in tone and mood also demands a modulation of tone and voice which Kar effortlessly achieves. Throughout the poem, he diligently creates a very dynamic narrative.

If Kar is sharing the pain and suffering, all that we usually and metaphorically associate with a wound, he makes the pain palpable to his readers. All can relate to his poem which has given him unparalleled popularity both as a Bangla poet and an Indian English poet. It is his accessible style and he holds on to that style with a very firm grip even in his English translation. His poems have resonated in the hearts of a wider audience. This is how his “Mother” poem resonates and strikes a chord:

Mother

The history of this world is

the history of the sorrows of mothers.

The pages of history are

damp with the blood and tears of mothers.

I think of that negro mother

who, after getting raped at night,

used to clothe her daughter

in a torn frock in the morning.

I think of that Jewish mother

whose lap was emptied by a German devil.

I think of that American mother

whose son came back home

from the Vietnam War leaning on crutches.

I think of the mother of Rohit Vemula too.

And it seems

that the sad mothers of the world all look alike.

Only one looks slightly different.

Her hair is grey. When she smiles,

one finds three teeth missing,

her face full of wrinkles.

Even on the day on which her son is terribly insulted,

even in the midst of her own unbearable sorrow,

those wrinkles radiate

such a proud smile of the crops

that one understands

She is the mother of a poet.