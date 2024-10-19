Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign

Since Ketu is in the first house from your Moon sign, you will need to clear your mind and see clearly this week. Because you need to understand that this dust is getting in the way of your growth. Now is the time to leave it behind and do something good. Anyone born under this sign should stay away from money risks this week since Jupiter is in the ninth house from your Moon sign. Because you are likely to get money from a lot of different places at this time. But before you spend money now, you should make sure you are ready for everything. This week, you can get a lot of help with problems that keep you from spending time with your family because of work or school. Also, based on how well you speak, you will be able to win over people during this time and bring peace and unity to the world by removing all disagreements from their minds. The people who are against you this week will not be able to hurt you no matter how hard they try. So, your standing at work will rise even more, and because you work hard and are efficient, you will be seen gaining momentum of success and being able to make the best of every bad situation. Because you worked hard in the past, this week your efforts will pay off, and your friends will praise you. Not only will your family respect you at this point, but your teachers will also really like you. But right now, don't let your ego get in the way. If it does, your success could lead to problems.