Weekly Horoscope For October 12–18, 2025: Prosperity And Progress Ahead For Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius

As a consequence of Saturn's placement in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, stress can have a direct impact on your health, and you will experience this stress this week as well. The persistent disturbance in your personal life will be a significant contributor to the increase in your stress levels, which may ultimately result in a decline in your health. In the coming months, there will most certainly be a number of wage rises. It is for this reason that even if you have an unexpected increase in spending, it will not have any impact on your current financial status. However, if you want to strengthen your financial situation, you can speed up your attempts to save money by restricting the amount of money you spend on things that are excessive. There is a good chance that the guidance of a member of your family will assist you in earning additional money this week, which will bring you happiness. When it comes to family members, you can also be seen lavishly spending money on them and purchasing gifts for them. Because Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that your superiors and employers will punish you this week for activities that you have taken in the past while you were working. Due to the fact that there is a possibility that you may make a mistake, which will result in criticism. If you find yourself in such a predicament, it is possible that the only choice you have is to finish each and every assignment with the utmost dedication. It is expected that students who are born under your zodiac sign would achieve success in every topic throughout this time period. In terms of your academic performance, the middle of the year will prove to be exceptionally favorable for you. Because you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies during this period, you will be able to achieve success and receive the approval of your instructors.