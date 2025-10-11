Weekly Horoscope For October 12–18, 2025: Prosperity And Progress Ahead For Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius

Weekly Horoscope (October 12, 2025 - October 18, 2025): This week brings a mix of opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs. While some signs will enjoy progress in career and finances, others may need to focus on health and emotional balance. Family harmony, smart decision-making, and steady efforts will play key roles in achieving success and maintaining positivity throughout the week.
Aries
During this week, you will make a conscious effort to adhere to the notion that our health is the genuine treasure of life. You will be able to put all of your mental tension aside and enjoy yourself with other people as a result of this, which will allow you to have a nice time both at home and at work. Since Saturn will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign during this time, you will probably have numerous options to enhance your wage. Because of this, even if you suffer unanticipated rises in your spending, it will not affect your current financial status. However, in order to improve your financial situation, you can speed up your efforts to save money by reducing the amount of money you spend on things that aren't required. During the course of this week, you will be successful in bringing harmony to your family and cultivating a spirit of brotherhood and friendliness among the members of your family. As a result, the social status of your family will improve, and you will be able to establish a positive reputation among the members of the family. This week, those of your zodiac sign who are working in business will have numerous opportunities to enhance their careers due to Jupiter's placement in the third house of your Moon sign and the planetary transits that are occurring at the same time. This will assist in restoring circumstances that were previously problematic. If you are a student born under this zodiac sign and are thinking about travelling to another country, you might get some encouraging news in the middle of this week. As a result, you will need to keep your attention fixed on your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus
As a result of Saturn's presence in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, your health will improve this week. This is because Saturn will be in this house. Therefore, you should participate in activities that are both stimulating and calm. Your mental stress will be alleviated as a result of this. There is a good probability that those born under this sign who are now without work will be able to secure the job that they have been looking for this week. Not only will this help them improve their financial status, but it will also assist them in repaying any loans that are still outstanding. In light of this, it is recommended that you proceed with your job search at this time. The placement of Jupiter in the second house of your Moon sign this week will bring joy, tranquillity, and success to your family life. This week will bring you all of these things. Therefore, you can consider organising a vacation for your family to a place of worship or to the residence of a relative. There is an expectation that businesspeople will have a typical week. If, on the other hand, you are interested in advancing your career, you will need to generate new strategies without wasting any time. An online course is an option for students who do not have a significant amount of homework to complete this week. Not only will this provide them with a wonderful opportunity to improve their capabilities, but they will also be able to witness the positive outcomes of this endeavour in the years to come.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
Jupiter is going to be in the first house, also known as the ascendant house, of your Moon sign. As a result, those who ignored issues such as dyspepsia, joint pain, and headaches during the previous week will comprehend the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle during this week and will make every attempt to enhance their overall health and well-being. When those around you see the efforts that you are making, they will be impressed and may even decide to encourage you. A family gathering or function will likely be hosted in your residence, which will require you to spend a considerable amount of money. This could make your current financial situation much more difficult and raise the amount of emotional stress you are experiencing. There is a significant chance that you will have numerous opportunities to cultivate a positive relationship with either your father or your older brother throughout this week. Having respect for them, giving their comments and recommendations the importance they deserve, and working to better your domestic situation are all crucial things to do. Because Rahu will be within the ninth house of your Moon sign this week, you need to keep your feelings under control. This week, you might be able to afford more indulgences, which could give the impression that you are less concerned about your professional life. There is a high probability that your instructors will be pleased with you this week, and their influence will work in your favour in the sphere of education. Therefore, it is imperative that you maintain positive connections with your instructors. During this time period, it is also possible for a great number of students to win scholarships from their respective institutions or colleges.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
You will learn this week that a member of your family is suffering from a serious illness. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. During this time period, Saturn will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which will give you improved financial guidance and prospects. The members of your family will be there to assist you in putting money aside or building up your savings this week. In many cases, you make promises that are above your financial means, which can result in unintended complications. This week, however, you are not permitted to engage in such behaviour. In that case, you run the risk of losing your credibility. For this reason, you should only commit to undertaking projects that you can finish. During this week, you will be observed consolidating your previous assets and making appropriate plans and strategies for your future. As a result, before starting any big work, it is advisable to seek the guidance of professionals, your father, or a figure who plays a fatherly role. It is imperative that you put in a lot of effort during this time period if you are thinking about pursuing further education. On the other hand, throughout this period of time, fortune will be on your side, and as a result, you will be successful in effectively remembering any subject you are studying.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
As a result of Ketu's placement in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, this week will be full of a lot of activity, which may cause you to become irritable with others. As a consequence of this, you will become hostile, and you will find that you are unable to communicate directly with anyone. This week, you will be able to accumulate financial gains; yet, you will be just as ready to spend those gains as you are to acquire them. As a result, you will need to watch out for any dangers in the future and concentrate on accumulating savings. Because Jupiter is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, whenever you are feeling lonely, your parents will help you feel better by offering their blessings and boosting your morale. You may rest assured that your family life will run smoothly as a result of this. On account of your work, this week will present you with a great deal of new obstacles. There is a possibility that you will be assigned new things to do. Since this is the case, you will need to make use of your contacts in order to avoid challenging circumstances. This week, those who have been working hard to achieve their goal of enrolling in a well-regarded educational institution for further education will see the fruits of their labour. There are opportunities to obtain some uplifting information. Keep up the good work you've been doing, and don't be afraid to put in some effort.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
This week, Saturn will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a result, stress related to work or the workplace may contribute to negative effects on your health. Because of this, you will be entirely unable to concentrate on the work that you are doing. As a result, make an effort to maintain a stress-free state of mind promptly. There is a possibility that you could encounter unexpected financial gains this week; however, this gain will only be temporary. Because Ketu will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, individuals who are involved in criminal activities will be need to give cautious consideration before taking any risks. As a consequence of this, monetary losses are a possibility. During this week, your spouse will be of great assistance to you in preserving the harmony within your family, and they will be of great assistance to you. In addition, there is a possibility that you may be surprised with a lovely present from your friends and family members outside of the ordinary. You must extend an apology to everybody who has been wronged by you to accomplish what you have set out to do. Mostly, since you need to be aware of the fact that errors are unavoidable, yet it is thought to be foolish to make the same mistake again and again. To summarise, the primary focus of this week is on students overcoming their shortcomings and moving forward with their lives. You should therefore identify both your strengths and limitations, and then increase the amount of effort you put in in accordance with those findings. In general, people who put in a lot of effort will be rewarded with achievement during this time period, whereas students will frequently have to wait for better times.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra
The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign indicates that your health will continue to be in outstanding condition throughout the course of this week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. There is a good chance that you will continue to feel upbeat throughout this week. For the duration of this week, you will be required to refrain from spending any of your savings and instead save them. You may make a significant profit during this time period because Saturn will be positioned in the sixth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this, members of your family may inquire about it in the future and inquire about your current money balance. If they find out that you have spent the majority of the profit, you will not only be reprimanded by them, but you may also experience feelings of embarrassment in addition to this. This week, you have the opportunity to organise a journey to a religious destination with your family. This will assist you in preserving the peace inside your family and fostering brotherhood among the members of your family. It is also likely that your parents will be delighted with your character. The most obvious manifestation of your competitive attitude will be seen at work this week. The result of this is that you will give the impression of being eager to finish your responsibilities before everyone else. Nevertheless, the sheer amount of work can end up being a little bit exhausting. You will be able to understand the topics that you had difficulty with in the previous week. Consequently, it is in your best interest to give your studies your whole and undivided attention, to keep your concentration, and to stick with your studies.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
At this time, Saturn will be located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, which indicates that this week will be highly beneficial to your health. Through your commitment to your health, you will be able to triumph over a variety of conditions. As a result, make sure you don't forget yoga and exercise, and make sure you consume as many green leafy vegetables as you possibly can. In accordance with the positions of the planets, those who were born under your sign will have financial outcomes that are superior to the norm throughout this week. In addition, there are a great number of wonderful opportunities available to you to improve your social status and raise your fortune. Through the use of social media or the telephone, you will likely be informed of some unfortunate news from a distant relative. Both you and your parents can experience some anxiety as a result of this because of situation. Therefore, from the very beginning, you should get yourself ready for every possible outcome. This week, those in the business world will have good fortune on their side, which will allow them to produce considerable income from a wide range of sources. You may be able to accomplish great success with the assistance of a government department or an official employed by the government, particularly if you were conducting business that was related to countries outside of the United States. It is predicted by your academic horoscope that students who are prepared for competitive examinations will achieve success in their chosen examinations. A teacher or a mentor may give you a gift of a good book or a key to knowledge during this time. Additionally, your family will be there to encourage you during this period.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
This week, Saturn will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, if you are battling with obesity, you will need to keep a close eye on your weight and consistently work to improve it. The best course of action is to refrain from overeating and to engage in regular yoga practice. As a result of Rahu's position in the third house of your Moon sign, you will be able to generate a great deal of original thoughts throughout this week. In spite of this, it is absolutely necessary to guide these ideas in the appropriate direction in order to accumulate substantial financial gains. There is a good chance that a fantastic new concept will ultimately result in financial benefits for you. As a result, you should refrain from squandering your time on unimportant tasks and instead sustain your efforts in the appropriate direction. You will be able to meet new people this week because of your insatiable appetite for learning. Furthermore, if a member of the family is eligible for marriage, it is likely that their marriage will be finalised this week, which will add to the positive environment that exists inside the home. During the course of this week, you will discover that situations at work that have not been favourable to you up to this point appear to be turning in a favourable direction. Instead of putting all of the blame on fate, you should grasp the chance and achieve recognition and admiration from those in authority over you. Your financial situation might improve if you do so. During the course of this week, the presence and influence of many fortunate planets in your zodiac sign will assist you in achieving exam results that are proportionate to the amount of effort you have put in. As a result, put in a lot of effort and, if necessary, ask your instructors for assistance.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
This week, Jupiter will be in the sixth house of your Moon sign, and you need to make sure that you take some time out of your hectic schedule to unwind and enjoy some joyful moments with the people who are closest to you, including your family and friends. It is quite likely that this will have a beneficial effect on your health. In the coming week, probably, you may probably unexpectedly get money from a family property or land sale. However, even if you find yourself losing your composure by accident, you must not allow your excitement to take control of you. In the event that this does not occur, your profits may convert into severe losses. This week, because Saturn is located in the third house of your Moon sign, your children will make you feel proud of their accomplishments, which may cause you to appear a little emotional. Due to this, you may find yourself feeling emotional. Instead of trying to keep your feelings to yourself, you should make an effort to communicate them to your family members and not be afraid to compliment them. You may decide to set more ambitious objectives for yourself this week than you have in the past, and it will take a significant amount of effort to accomplish them. In addition, there is a possibility that you will experience disappointment if, for whatever reason, the outcomes do not reach the standards that you had anticipated. It is important that you do not have a slack attitude toward your academics this week. If you do not comply, you may be subject to severe consequences in future examinations. As a result, you should make an effort to take your studies and your studies as seriously as you possibly can.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius
As a result of Jupiter's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign, your health will noticeably improve during the course of this week. Participating in sports and activities that take place outside can assist you in regaining the energy that you have lost and will help you live a better life. As far as your finances are concerned, if you keep up the pace you've been having this week, you will be able to produce good gains with very little work. You will be able to amass a big amount of riches as a result of the planetary placements, which indicate that you will see a significant reduction in unforeseen expenses. Your capacity to work efficiently will be hindered during the week as a result of the many household difficulties that will weigh on your mind. This will have a direct impact on the way your family lives. From this week forward, you will find that luck is on your side in every aspect of your professional life, which is a sign that you will receive the recognition and support that you deserve from your superiors. It's even possible that some of you will get the promotion you crave. During the course of this week, you might have some trouble comprehending a variety of topics, and you might even feel reluctant to request assistance from experienced individuals or from your instructors. On the other hand, you will need to alter your perspective and accept their assistance without any reservations. If this does not happen, you might not pass a future test or exam.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces
As a consequence of Saturn's placement in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, stress can have a direct impact on your health, and you will experience this stress this week as well. The persistent disturbance in your personal life will be a significant contributor to the increase in your stress levels, which may ultimately result in a decline in your health. In the coming months, there will most certainly be a number of wage rises. It is for this reason that even if you have an unexpected increase in spending, it will not have any impact on your current financial status. However, if you want to strengthen your financial situation, you can speed up your attempts to save money by restricting the amount of money you spend on things that are excessive. There is a good chance that the guidance of a member of your family will assist you in earning additional money this week, which will bring you happiness. When it comes to family members, you can also be seen lavishly spending money on them and purchasing gifts for them. Because Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that your superiors and employers will punish you this week for activities that you have taken in the past while you were working. Due to the fact that there is a possibility that you may make a mistake, which will result in criticism. If you find yourself in such a predicament, it is possible that the only choice you have is to finish each and every assignment with the utmost dedication. It is expected that students who are born under your zodiac sign would achieve success in every topic throughout this time period. In terms of your academic performance, the middle of the year will prove to be exceptionally favorable for you. Because you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies during this period, you will be able to achieve success and receive the approval of your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12