Love, Relationships & Marriage:

This month will be tough for people who are in relationships. Lovers will have ups and downs because Venus will be in the fifth house in a sign that makes it weak and Mars will be able to fully see it. Even though there will be love in your relationship, Rahu Ketu and the sight of Mars could cause you to play tug-of-war and taunt each other, which is not good for the relationship. All of these things could make your partner mad, which could hurt your connection. You can do this much for the person you love; it's not a big deal. Your partner will be willing to work with you. Both of you will do a good job with what you need to do. Mars, who rules the seventh house, will stay in your second house for the whole month. This means that your spouse will get directly involved in family issues. Don't do anything that will make them angry so that the family's peace isn't broken. Jupiter will help you stay calm, be patient, and act in the right way for the situation. Because of this, your marriage life will get better. Looking forward to a happy event to celebrate the addition of a new family member. There would be a sense of happiness in the family, which would make it very nice and help everyone get along. This kind of setting would be good for all of you, but especially for the kids. They would usually be nice, and they would also be good at what they were supposed to do. Something that will make everyone happy. Also, you would all do very well financially, and the family's general income would likely go up by a lot.