Taurus should focus on security and making progress in the real world in September. Now is a great time to make long-term goals and pool your resources. Building a strong base now will help you in the long run, even if it's not the most exciting time. Staying prepared and following a set of steps will help you avoid stress that isn't necessary. Teachers will give Taurus people advice in September that will help them find work. If you are in school, your friends and teachers will be there for you. People who are studying for government tests will have the chance to try something new. You will need to be patient in your daily life. People may look to you for help and direction, and they will respect how stable you are. Don't give in to the urge to take on more than you can handle.
Education:
This month would be pretty good for your schoolwork because luck would be on your side most of the time. Language learners, journalists, and people who are learning accounting would have a great month coming up. For some of you, you might even have big wins. Also, technical kids would do really well and move up in the rankings. People taking standardised tests would be able to do well, but only after putting in a lot of hard work. Most of you would have to work pretty hard to be successful this month. People who are learning crafts and professional trades would also be very happy with how they are doing.
Career, Business & Job:
From a job point of view, this month should be fine. Saturn, who rules the tenth house, will be in that house while it is in a backward state. This will make you do a lot of hard work, which may sometimes make you tired. Right now, no one will be able to see your hard work. You'll feel that way, but you should be patient and keep working on your project. Your all hard work will pay off and you'll do well. Venus, the ruler of the sixth house, will be in the fifth house with Ketu in the first part of the month. This will make you want to change jobs and make some effort to do so, but you won't be sure if you'll be successful. From September 18, Venus will move into his own sign in the sixth house in Libra. This will make your job more stable and favourable, and it will also make things easier for you. You will work hard at your job, which will get rid of troubles. People who are in business will have a good month this month. Jupiter will stay in the first house all month, which will be good for your business. Because of the choices you make, your business will do better, and you and your business will have a different place in society. Your business will move forward, and your competitors will lose. Mars will be in your second house from the start of the month. This means you should be a little more careful with how you speak. This business will help you and the economy grow if you do this.
Finance:
Things are going well for you in the matter of finances. Rahu will stay in the eleventh house for the whole month. Venus will be in the fifth house and look at the eleventh house at the same time. There will be less trouble with money, and you will make a lot more money. Jupiter will stay in the first house, and Mars will stay in the second house. Both of these planets will help your finances a lot. Foreign contacts can also help you make money. On September 16, the Sun and on September 23, Mercury will both be in your fifth house in Virgo and look at your eleventh house. This could mean that your income goes up a lot. Starting September 18, Venus will move into the sixth house and then to the twelfth house. This will cause you to spend some money on nice things, but you will be able to keep your costs down, which is the best news. Your finances will get better this month. It's a good time to put money into businesses, but be careful when you buy stocks.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month will be tough for people who are in relationships. Lovers will have ups and downs because Venus will be in the fifth house in a sign that makes it weak and Mars will be able to fully see it. Even though there will be love in your relationship, Rahu Ketu and the sight of Mars could cause you to play tug-of-war and taunt each other, which is not good for the relationship. All of these things could make your partner mad, which could hurt your connection. You can do this much for the person you love; it's not a big deal. Your partner will be willing to work with you. Both of you will do a good job with what you need to do. Mars, who rules the seventh house, will stay in your second house for the whole month. This means that your spouse will get directly involved in family issues. Don't do anything that will make them angry so that the family's peace isn't broken. Jupiter will help you stay calm, be patient, and act in the right way for the situation. Because of this, your marriage life will get better. Looking forward to a happy event to celebrate the addition of a new family member. There would be a sense of happiness in the family, which would make it very nice and help everyone get along. This kind of setting would be good for all of you, but especially for the kids. They would usually be nice, and they would also be good at what they were supposed to do. Something that will make everyone happy. Also, you would all do very well financially, and the family's general income would likely go up by a lot.
Health:
If you want to stay healthy this month, you should be careful. Mars and Venus will be in the fifth house at the start of the month. Their full sight will be blocked by Mars and Jupiter. In the second half of the month, the Sun and Mercury will move into the fifth house. With these things in mind, you should be careful about stomach problems because the fifth house and Virgo will both be in a bad place. In this case, you should pay close attention to what you eat and drink because issues with these things can cause stomach issues. There will not be an easy way to check it because of Ketu, and you could also get an infection, so you should drink clean water, eat healthy food, eat on time, and change the way you eat. This is what you need to do to live a good life.
Lucky Colour: Off-white
Lucky Number: 2, 7