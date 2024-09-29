Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If we talk about love relationships, then there is going to be a situation of sunshine and shadow. At the beginning of the month, there will be a feeling of love. Sometimes your beloved will trouble you and sometimes you will feel mentally troubled. Sometimes you will feel that someone from outside is trying to create problems in your relationship. In such a situation, your feeling of love may decrease. The latter half of the month will be relatively favourable because both Mercury and Sun will move from the fifth house to the sixth house and Jupiter's nectar-like sight will take care of your fifth house. If you truly love your beloved, then keep your behaviour controlled and try to ignore the things said by them. This month is likely to be good for the people living married lives. Jupiter will keep his seventh sight on your seventh house throughout the month and will protect your marriage. However, the sight of retrograde Saturn will also be on your seventh house, due to which you will have to keep trying continuously to make your married life better. In the latter half of the month, when Mars will come into your third house in Cancer, then a clash of egos with your spouse is possible over some matter. If you try to avoid these situations, then your marriage will go well and mutual love will remain. This month, you may get some good news in your relationship or some good news related to the birth of a child may bring happiness to your home.