Taureans should benefit this month. You'll obtain strong financial results this month and observe a good gain in your finances, but all of this happens in the first half. Beware of spending more than earning in the second half of the month. You will face considerable career pressure. This month is fantastic for business. Your business will profit from new people. This month may be the hardest for students since frequent interruptions can distract them, requiring a lot of concentration. Love relationships involve many things, so be prepared. Married people should do well this month. People will get along. Relationship maturity and house contentment will come. Family life will have ups and downs, but love will keep you together. My health is poor this month. Health is important because stomach issues might be more bothersome.
Education:
The month of October will be a period of consistent learning for pupils who are Taurus. Students who are majoring in subjects such as accounts, finance, or art will find this month to be great. You'll have the capacity to take in information effectively, but distractions can make it more difficult for you to make progress. Maintain your organisation and make it a point to adhere to a routine that is disciplined. Learning via hands-on experience and practical application will prove to be the most beneficial.
Career, Business & Job:
Career-wise, this month will be harder. Saturn of the tenth house will remain retrograde for the month, causing job pressure. Continuous hard work will pay off, but not now. Do not be discouraged—work hard and you will get the rewards. In the first half of the month, Venus of the sixth house will sit in the sixth house, favouring your job, defeating opponents, and strengthening your standing. Since October 13, Venus will be in the seventh house, boosting your career. Due to the placement of Rahu in the eleventh house for the month, your top officers will watch you, and some of your specific opponents who regularly bother you can flatter them, so keep your eyes and ears open at work. Job changes can also occur in the first half of the month. This month is good for business people. Mars will stay in the second house in the first part of the month and bring business success. Rahu in the eleventh house and Jupiter in the first house will target your seventh home, easing financial issues. Business will prosper. On October 20 onwards, new business opportunities may come. You will strive to take risks, yet audacity can hurt you.
Financial:
If we look at your finances, the first half of the month has been a great time for the economy. At the start of the month, Sun, Mercury, and Ketu will be in your fifth house and look at your eleventh house. During the month, Rahu will be in your eleventh house, which means that your income will go up every day. A time of cash prosperity will come along. Mars, the ruler of the eleventh and seventh house will be in the second house. He will get money from business and outside sources, which will also make your bank account bigger. Saturn will be retrograde all month and by looking at the twelfth house, he will help you cut back on spending, which will make the first half of the month very good for you financially in every way. You can invest your money in the stock market. Last week of the month your costs will start going up in the second half of the month and your income will start going down slightly. To make sure the whole month goes smoothly, you should start managing your money well at the beginning of the month. Also, your money situation will be fine if you use it wisely. You will be able to afford a good life.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If we talk about love relationships, then there is going to be a situation of sunshine and shadow. At the beginning of the month, there will be a feeling of love. Sometimes your beloved will trouble you and sometimes you will feel mentally troubled. Sometimes you will feel that someone from outside is trying to create problems in your relationship. In such a situation, your feeling of love may decrease. The latter half of the month will be relatively favourable because both Mercury and Sun will move from the fifth house to the sixth house and Jupiter's nectar-like sight will take care of your fifth house. If you truly love your beloved, then keep your behaviour controlled and try to ignore the things said by them. This month is likely to be good for the people living married lives. Jupiter will keep his seventh sight on your seventh house throughout the month and will protect your marriage. However, the sight of retrograde Saturn will also be on your seventh house, due to which you will have to keep trying continuously to make your married life better. In the latter half of the month, when Mars will come into your third house in Cancer, then a clash of egos with your spouse is possible over some matter. If you try to avoid these situations, then your marriage will go well and mutual love will remain. This month, you may get some good news in your relationship or some good news related to the birth of a child may bring happiness to your home.
Health:
From a health point of view, this month looks a little bad. The coming together of many planets is having an effect on your fifth house and eleventh house, which could make stomach problems worse. You could have problems like acidity, stomach pain, cramps, a burning feeling, or liver swelling, so it's important to eat foods that are light and easy to digest. Do care of yourselves and drink clean water. This month, be extra careful about your health because any kind of sickness can make you feel bad. On October 10, Mercury will move into your sixth house in Libra. On October 17, the Sun will also move into your sixth house, and on October 9, Jupiter will move backwards in your chart. Again, these situations are not good, so you will need to keep an eye on your health all month.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6