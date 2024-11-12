Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

You have a lot on your shoulders, and you need to be able to think clearly to make choices. During the day, you might be having trouble with money, but in the evening, you might make some. Spend time with friends who know what you're going through and what you need. Watch out, because someone might try to make fun of you or play with you for his own gain. You won't be able to concentrate on work today. You will have a problem in your mind today that will keep you from focusing. Your partner just wants some alone time with you, but you can't give it to them. This makes them angry. Today, it's easy to see how unhappy they are. A fight between you and your husband could be caused by a stranger.