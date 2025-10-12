Daily Horoscope For October 12, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Pisces

Remember to think good things because you may have to face the demon of fear. If you don't, you might stop doing anything and fall for it. You might feel great when you leave the house today, but if someone steals something important, it might make you feel bad. Your spouse's health may be bad and they need to see a doctor. You shouldn't just feel love for someone; you should also share it with them. There will be time for you to do something that makes you happy, but you won't be able to. Today, your partner will be seen putting in a lot of work to make you happy. Some people who say they are your friends won't let you rest, so you won't be able to relax. There is, however, a silver lining to every story: you can use this chance to improve your friendships, which will pay off in the long run.