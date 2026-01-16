Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

Astrological Significance of Mauni Amavasya:

At Amavasya, the Sun and Moon join forces, symbolizing the merging of body, mind, and spirit. During the spiritually powerful Magha month, which falls on Mauni Amavasya, this mixture makes the effect stronger. Astrology says that the Sun represents your soul and karmic goal and that the Moon represents your thoughts, feelings, and unconscious mind. Their alignment gives you a great chance to think about yourself, separate yourself emotionally, and let go of your pain.

This day is especially important for calming ancestral karma, Pitru Dosha, and emotional issues. Symbolically, the dark moon makes people look for comfort inside themselves, which makes this a powerful time for spiritual self-control, commitment, and thought. Planetary Influence on Mauni Amavasya 2026

In 2026, Mauni Amavasya carries strong lunar and Saturnine influences. Saturn’s disciplined energy supports austerity, silence, and spiritual responsibility, while the Moon encourages emotional release and healing. Rahu and Ketu's subtle participation makes it more important to be mindful, because karmic impressions made on this day will last a long time.

This planetary combination makes Mauni Amavasya especially beneficial for:

Mental peace and emotional balance

Releasing past karmic burdens

Spiritual progress and self-realisation

Ancestral healing and forgiveness

People facing anxiety, confusion, or repeated obstacles often experience relief when they observe this day with sincerity.