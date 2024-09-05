Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav

A Ganesha idol has been set up at home or in a public pandal to start the holiday. Clay or other eco-friendly materials are often used to make the idol. First, you need to clean the puja area properly and decorate it with flowers, lights and rangolis. Place a red cloth or altar cloth. After that only you can set up the idol or picture of Lord Ganesh on a clean platform or altar. Then you need to arrange all the puja samagri items properly and in an orderly manner.

In this ritual, the spirit of Lord Ganesha is called into the idol. Lord Ganesha is invited to the house by the priest or the head of the family, chanting holy mantras and performing aarti.

Shodashopachara Puja (16 Step Worship):

As part of the worship, there are 16 distinct offerings that have been presented to Lord Ganesha. These are called Shodashopachara.

Among these offers are:

i) Dhyaan (meditation)

ii) Aavahan (invocation)

iii) Asan (offering of seat)

iv) Paadya (washing of feet)

v) Arghya (offering water)

vi) Achaman (offering water for sipping)

vii) Madhuparka (offering honey, ghee, and curd mixture)

viii) Snan (offering a bath)

ix) Vastra (offering clothes)

x) Yajnopavita (offering sacred thread)

xi) Gandha (offering sandalwood paste)

xii) Pushpa (offering flowers)

xiii) Dhoop (offering incense)

xiv) Deep (offering light)

xv) Naivedya (offering food)

xvi) Aarti (singing hymns with lamps)