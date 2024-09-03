Astro Picks

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Let's find the date and the puja muhurat of Ganesh Chaturthi this year with its astrological significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of Lord Ganesha. This day is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. Lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom, wealth, and new starts and who removes all obstacles in one's life. The people all over the country, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, get very excited about the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Date: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7, 2024, a Saturday. The festival pays homage to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, and celebrates the day of his birth. At the start of the holiday, Ganesha statues are put up in homes, temples, and public places. People who worship Lord Ganesha say prayers, sing devotional songs and do rituals to welcome the god's arrival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Muhurat:

The Shubh Muhurta (auspicious timings) for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the year 2024 is as follows:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Time: From 11:02 AM to 1:30 PM (IST)

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: At 3:22 PM on 6th September 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: At 4:45 PM on 7th September 2024

Conducting the Ganesh Puja during the Madhyahna (midday) period is seen as very propitious since it is supposed that Lord Ganesha was born at this time.

Astrological Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is important in astrology because it is when the heavenly bodies line up to be in sync with each other. According to Hindu mythology, in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, the day coincides with the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon). It is used to believe that the moon is very powerful at this time of the year. The energy of the moon can bring about new beginnings, wealth, and the removal of hindrances.

  • The alignment of the stars:

    Astrologically, Ganesh Chaturthi is connected to a different celestial alignment. It's very important to know the alignment of the sun, moon, stars, and other heavenly bodies at this auspicious time. This is also an important time for astrologers, as they carefully study these alignments to figure out how they affect people and their surroundings around the world.

  • Astrological association with Mercury (Budh):

    The planet Mercury is highly connected with the supreme power, i.e., Lord Ganesha. This planet is directly linked with the intellect, communication, and analytical reasoning of human beings as per astrology. On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees pray to the divine power for the favour of Lord Ganesha to boost their intellect, creativity, and ability to make proper and rational decisions. This is the right time to start new business projects, pursue academic fields, and start any type of artistic project.

  • Influences on people of Chaturthi Tithi's:

    It is believed that Chaturthi Tithi is a good day to worship Lord Ganesha. According to Vedic astrology, the moon's influence on the mind and emotions on this day is balancing and calming. It is said that worshipping Lord Ganesha at this time will provide devotees with calmness of inner self, emotional stability, and mental clarity. The supreme power is also enabling them to overcome obstacles in both their personal and professional lives.

  • Getting over the Influences of Rahu and Ketu:

    People believe that Ganesh Chaturthi is a powerful day to lessen the bad effects of Rahu and Ketu. These two shadow planets are usually known for creating confusion, problems, and delays in any work. People call Lord Ganesha the "conqueror of obstacles." People worshipped Ganesha to stay away from the bad effects of the nodes and make their lives go more smoothly. 

  • Effects on Career and Business:

    The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is believed to be a good time for those people who want to start new businesses, new projects or ventures. Many people believe that this year, Ganesh Chaturthi, is the best time to start a new business or job because the planets are in a place that supports growth and wealth.

