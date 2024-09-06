Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India

A story says that one night, Lord Ganesha was riding his Mooshak back to his home. Chandra Dev, the Moon God, was the only one in the sky. As the Mooshak moved forward slowly while bearing Lord Ganesha, it saw a snake and ran back and forth. The Mooshak put Lord Ganesha on the ground to get away from the snake. And after seeing Lord Ganesha struggling to manage himself with his huge belly, the Moon God laughed at him and poked fun at his appearance. Lord Ganesha said that anyone who saw the moon would attract the Mithya Dosha, which means they could be wrongly accused of theft or a crime. This was meant to teach him a lesson. Once the Moon God realised he had angered Ganesha, he begged the Lord to forgive him. When Lord Ganesha saw that the Moon God changed his mind, he forgave him and told him that a threat that was spoken could not be taken back. However, its impact can be lessened. Therefore, he said that no one must look at the moon on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi to remember that arrogance shall lead to one's own downfall.