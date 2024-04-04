Zico's 10th-Anniversary Song To Feature BLACKPINK's JENNIE? Here's What We Know

Zico debuted as a member of Block-B in 2011 and made his first solo release in 2014. In celebration of his 10th debut anniversary this year, he will be releasing new music at the end of April. This marks his return to the music scene after a hiatus of almost 21 months, with his last release being the EP ‘Grown Ass Kid’ in July 2022. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the rapper will host the new season of ‘The Seasons,’ which is a late-night South Korean show that sheds light on the journey of various musicians.