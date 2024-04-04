Art & Entertainment

Zico's 10th-Anniversary Song To Feature BLACKPINK's JENNIE? Here's What We Know

BLACKPINK's JENNIE is rumoured to potentially feature in and star in Zico's comeback single.

On April 4, the news of BLACKPINK’s JENNIE and rapper Zico collaborating emerged, which has garnered excitement among fans. As per a media outlet, TenAsia, the former is slated to feature in Zico’s upcoming single, which is being released in order to celebrate his 10th anniversary as a solo artist.

The same outlet revealed that the forthcoming comeback single is slated for a release at the end of this month. Additionally, it’s stated that the BLACKPINK rapper will also be starring in the same song’s music video, for which the filming has already been wrapped up.  

As per the same report, the ‘You & Me’ crooner didn’t hesitate in saying yes to the collaboration as the two rappers are supposedly close friends. This came off as a surprise because they haven’t exactly been spotted publicly interacting with one other often. Irrespective of that, the news of them featuring on the same song sent shockwaves through the entire K-Pop community because fans have been demanding for the collaboration for a very long time now.

In response to the all these reports, a source from Zico’s own agency, KOZ Entertainment, briefly commented, “Zico is currently preparing for a comeback targeting April, and we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to confirm other matters.” While the statement doesn’t confirm or deny JENNIE’s part, it is anticipated that confirmation of the news will emerge in the next few days.

Zico debuted as a member of Block-B in 2011 and made his first solo release in 2014. In celebration of his 10th debut anniversary this year, he will be releasing new music at the end of April. This marks his return to the music scene after a hiatus of almost 21 months, with his last release being the EP ‘Grown Ass Kid’ in July 2022. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the rapper will host the new season of ‘The Seasons,’ which is a late-night South Korean show that sheds light on the journey of various musicians.

