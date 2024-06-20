Zareen Khan Wants To Explore Raw, Unconventional Roles To Harness Her Potential

Heaping praise on the show, Zareen said: "A show like 'Panchayat' is such an escape from the usual thriller and action genres that are dominating the OTT space. We need more of these shows.” Hoping to find such unconventional roles, the actress said: “I hope I get to be a part of such a world. Getting to explore raw and unconventional roles that bring my true potential to the forefront is something that I would really like to get into!!"